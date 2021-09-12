Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans: Game Preview

By Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans

Sunday – September 12 – 12:00 pm

TV: CBS

NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas

Records Before Game

Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0)

Houston Texans (0-0)

Today is the first full day of NFL action and the Texans host the Jaguars. The Texans playing at home in the spacious confines NRG Stadium will be without the services of their best player under contract… Deshaun Watson. Who knows where or if Watson will be watching the game. We do know that he will be earning $600,000 to not play. Watson faces 22 active lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct. Both Rusty Hardin and Watson have denied the allegations. Then there are rumors that Watson wanted out of Houston prior to this maelstrom setting off.

Enter David Culley the new head coach of the Houston Texans. It’s been a long time in the making for the NFL’s oldest first-time head coach. 43 years to be exact and an opportunity that Culley certainly wants to excel at. His time is now. Now let’s take a look at this week’s matchup…

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had their own issues to deal with regarding rumors and allegations. However at high noon, for 60 football minutes, all that goes to the side and their only focus will be to execute each play in the game perfectly. The Jags will have Trevor Lawrence as the man with the plan under center. He’s this year’s No. 1 overall pick and “golden child” for the NFL. Will he deliver in his first NFL start against a strong Texans defense who won’t take it easy on him? Time will tell. Let’s see if new to the NFL head coach Urban Meyer can find plays and manage the game for Lawrence and his offense.

Houston Texans

As mentioned earlier, the Texans have a new head coach and just like the Jaguars, they have a new quarterback under center with Tyrod Taylor. Unlike Trevor Lawrence, Taylor is an NFL veteran and has plenty of years of experience having played for Ravens, Bills, Browns and most recently the Chargers. It will be up to him and the offense to set the tone for the game by coming out aggressive and putting up points. If Taylor and WR Brandin Cooks can get on the same page, that could soften the Jaguars defense for the run game. Speaking of the ground game, the Texans will utilize a running back by committee approach. Look for Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay, David Johnson and Rex Burkhead to divvy up the carries and be used to their strengths. Culley is known for leaning towards the run game. Last year as the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens they ran the ball 55% of the time. Expect more of that strategy for the Texans.

Prediction

Being in the same AFC division, this will be the first of two games between these two teams. No one is expecting much from either team. This game could get sloppy with first game jitters and coaching gaffes. I think that the Texans have the better defense and that will come into play as they pressure Lawrence into an interception or two, setting up easy points for the Texans. The over under is 48.5 points… I’m going with the under on this one.



Final Score

Houston – 20

Jacksonsville – 17