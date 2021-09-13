Baltimore Ravens vs Las Vegas Raiders Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Baltimore Ravens vs Las Vegas Raiders

Monday – September 13 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ABC

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV

Records Before the Game

Baltimore Ravens (0-0)

Las Vegars Raiders (0-0)



It’s an absolute honor that I get a chance to write football articles. I get to attend football games while sitting in press boxes all over the country and I watch history making plays all the while sitting in the best seats in the house! This is the first Monday Night Football game of the season and the Ravens are on the road in Vegas to take on the Raiders. “This will not be just some fly by night game!” oh no it’s Ravens QB Lamar Jackson versus Raiders QB David Carr. You can place your bet on the winners, passing yards, rushing yards and score. Las Vegas bookies are taking in all types of bets for this one. If you’re not a betting man, the game will full fill your football itch! Let’s take a look at the first Monday night football of the season.



Why you should watch this game

Lamar Jackson is one of the most exciting players in the league right now. He can beat you with his arm and running the ball outside of the tackles.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

The WWE has a championship match between heavyweight champion “The Almighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Viper” Randy Orton on Monday Night Raw!



Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are a team that can compete with any team in the NFL. They have beat pretty much every team in the top 20 since 2017. The problem for this game is the injury report. Running back Gus Edwards, TE Nick Boyle, corner backs Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith along with DE Derek Wolf are all out for this game. These players are key players from both sides of the ball. The Ravens will need you guys and seasoned veterans to step up and make plays. Veteran players such as Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray, Sammy Watkins and Mark Andrews will see significant playing time this year because of guys on the injury list.



Las Vegas Raiders

Since moving to Las Vegas and leaving SoCal, the Raiders are a very shaky team. They have big time players, but can’t get over the hump. The Raiders have been a middle of the road team that win against teams they should, but fold in big games. It all starts with quarterback play. David Carr has been the leader and has the ability get score points early, but dropped passes and taking sacks in the fourth quarter leaves fans scratching their heads. The Raiders play in the AFC West they were picked to win the division 4 out of the last 5 seasons. If the Raiders beat the Ravens on Monday night, the AFC West will be the only AFC division to be undefeated to start the season.



Prediction

Let’s keep it real. The AFC championship goes through Kansas City. These two teams can start the season off with a key win over AFC foes. ESPN has the Ravens with a 57.2% chance of winning. The over/under is 50.5 so take the over in this one. I’m taking the Ravens by 10!

Final Score

Ravens – 34

Raiders – 24