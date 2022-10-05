Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos

Thursday – October 6 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO.



Records Before the Game

Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1, 0-1-1 Away)

Denver Broncos (2-2, 2-0 Home)



The AFC has seen two successful NFC quarterbacks get traded into a new conference. One would think that Matt Ryan would be a better fit with the Colts instead of Carson Wentz who was shipped off to Washington. Quarterback Russell Wilson made his great escape to Denver from Seattle. It’s been 4 games into the season and now we are hearing the chatter from critics about these two quarterbacks. Let’s take a closer look at the Colts visiting the Broncos in the mile high city.



The Injury Report

At the time of this article, both teams have listed key players on the Injury Report. Denver has QB Russell Wilson listed as questionable with RB Melvin Gordon III listed as the same. Indianapolis has RB Johnathan Taylor, LB Shaquille Leonard, DT Tyquan Lewis and S Julian Blackman listed as out. Missing players will play a huge factor in this game.



Indianapolis Colts

This team is an enigma to me. The Colts finished up in a decent spot last season in the AFC. Former quarterback Carson Wentz did a pretty good job for a guy with no pass protection. This season quarterback Matt Ryan is under center with the same problem. The offensive line is patched up and their leading rusher is out for this game. You can’t expect Matt Ryan to carry this team. The x-factor for the Colts will be their defense. If the defense can hold Denver to 13 points they could actually win.



Denver Broncos

Quarterback Russell Wilson has a winning record at home with 2 wins. The Broncos struggle to score points on the road so it’s good for them that they are hosting the Colts on Thursday night. Look for running back Latavius Murray to get some time this week. I don’t believe that Denver would sign him and not use him because of the injury to Melvin Gordon III. The x-factor for the Broncos will be special teams this week.



Prediction

ESPN is giving the Broncos with a 54.8% chance of winning at home this week. The over/under is 42, so take the under. Both teams will be kicking field goals from start to finish in this one. I’m taking Denver by 6!



Final Score

Broncos – 22

Colts – 16