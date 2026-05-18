2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



How Did They Get Here

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks will be one for the history books. Both teams have a history of spotlight series of their respective team’s illustrious history. Cleveland went 7-games with the Toronto Raptors and the Detroit Pistons. The team showed true grit in both series and now it’s time to get into the NBA championship. The New York Knicks are poised to get into the NBA championship as well. They beat the Hawks in 6 games and swept the 76ers in 4 games. This series will go 5 games easily, probably six. Keep an eye on the games in this series. Who knows what will happen in each game? That’s why we watch the games!



Regular Season Matchup

The New York Knicks went 2-1 this season against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both teams won on the road and while the Cavaliers won their final meeting of the season, the Knicks barely won games by a combined 5.3 points per win.



Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30) Eastern Conference – Central

The Cleveland Cavaliers have found a way to get back into the conference finals. Cleveland made moves by bringing in veterans guards Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. These two players have brought back that tough and gritty play that Cleveland needed. The offense runs through the solid guard play between the two veterans. Cleveland has a chance to win this series if they go 7 games. They’ll need to play tough on the road in hostile territory. Players to watch: C Jarrett Allen, C Evan Mobley, F Larry Nance Jr. and G Max Strus.



New York Knicks (53-29) Eastern Conference – Atlantic

The New York Knicks are poised to win the Eastern conference this year. The Knicks could quite possibly win the NBA title this season. The Knicks are led by point guard Jalen Brunson. Bruson is averaging 26 points per game and is one of the most clutch players in the NBA for over the last 4 seasons since coming from Dallas. When Brunson is on the floor, the Knicks are +13. The bench will play a huge part in this series. Players to watch: C Karl Anthony Townes, G OG Anunoby, F Mikal Bridges, G Josh Hart and G Jordan Clarkson.



Upcoming Games – All Times Central



Game 1 – 5/19 – 7:00 p.m. – ESPN – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Game 2 – 5/21 – 7:00 p.m. – ESPN – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Game 3 – 5/23 – 7:00 p.m. – ESPN -Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

Game 4 – 5/25 – 7:00 p.m. – ESPN – Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

*If Necessary

Game 5 – 5/27 – 7:00 p.m. – ESPN – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Game 6 – 5/29 – 7:00 p.m. – ESPN – Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

Game 7 – 5/31 – 7:00 p.m. – ESPN – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY