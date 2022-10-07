17 TCU Horned Frogs vs #19 Kansas Jayhawks Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#17 TCU Horned Frogs vs #19 Kansas Jayhawks

Saturday – October 8 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: FS1

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS



Records Before the Game

#17 TCU Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0 Big 12)

#19 Kansas Jayhawks (5-0, 2-0 Big 12)



Both teams are playing lights out this season. Both teams are averaging more than 40 points per game while their defenses are only giving up 24 points or so per game. Who would have thought that the Jayhawks would be undefeated this late in the season while the Horned Frogs blew out OU at home last week. Let’s take a look at this week’s Big 12 match up in Lawrence, Kansas.



What’s at stake

A win allows the victor to take a commanding lead in the Big 12. Keep an eye on this game this weekend. The winner of this game would take total control of conference and could move into the top 10 in national rankings.



#17 TCU Horned Frogs

TCU is putting up points! The Horned Frog offense is in the top 10 in the nation in scoring. Quarterback Max Duggan has passed for 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. He has played mistake free ball at the quarterback position. Running back Kendre Miller will get his touches from start to finish. He has 386 rushing yards with 5 touchdowns. He’s averaging 7.6 yards a carry. The x-factor for the Horned Frogs will be the defense!



#19 Kansas Jayhawks

Quarterback Jalon Daniels has surprised everyone in the Big 12. He has passed for 983 yards with 11 touchdowns and 1 interception. He can beat you with his arm or his legs. He carried the ball 12 times for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Houston Cougars. TCU’s defense will need to first contain him and stop the running game if they want to win on the road.



Prediction

ESPN is giving the Frogs a 68.0% chance of winning on the road in Lawrence. TCU is a good team that can beat anyone on its schedule, but Kansas isn’t a basketball school anymore. Keep an eye on both teams. I’m taking TCU by 10!



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 31

Jayhawks – 21