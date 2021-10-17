Los Angeles Chargers vs Baltimore Ravens Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Los Angeles Chargers vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday – October 17 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD.



Records Before the Game

Los Angeles Chargers (4-1, 2-0 Away)

Baltimore Ravens (4-1, 2-0 Home)



This will be one heck of a game! Both teams are lead by two young dynamic quarterbacks with MVP talent and are surrounded by talented players at the skilled positions. I’m sure that CBS game ratings will be through the roof with this game. Let’s take a close look at the keys to victory for both team in the AFC match up.



Quarterback MVP Chatter

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has his NFL MVP trophy in his trophy case at home to remind him that everything’s possible through hard work. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is making some noise leading his team this year. He’s been mentioned in the NFL MVP race this year. Both guys are must see TV. They are responsible for 71 % of their offenses success.



Los Angeles Chargers

Quarterback Justin Herbert is young, big, strong armed and tough. This guy will be the next big thing. He is the cornerstone for the Chargers resurgence. He along with running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Mike Williams are game changers. The Chargers offense averages 28 points per game and can score from anywhere. The defense will be the key this week. They have their hands full with the Ravens running attack. If the Chargers defense disrupts the Ravens offense, they could have a chance on the road this weekend.



Baltimore Ravens

The key for the Ravens will be on the defensive side of the ball. Stopping the Chargers “Big 3” will be key. The Ravens defense is giving up a total of 23.4 points per game. Here’s the breakdown, the Ravens give up 148.8 rushing yards while giving up 303 yards through the air. The Ravens defense is currently ranked 17th this year (overall). The Ravens are built for defense, but over the past three seasons the defense has been struggling. Tough and physical play is exactly what the Ravens need this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Ravens with a 58.7% chance of winning at home. The over/over is 51, so take the over in this one. Lamar Jackson is always a threat, especially when playing from behind. I’m taking the Ravens by 6!



Final Score

Ravens – 46

Chargers – 40