By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Run Game and Then Some

Three weeks ago, Pittsburgh had the Ravens on the ropes. If it wasn’t for the fumble by Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, they would’ve had them. Fast forward to this game and the running game for both teams will be the key for success for the winning team. The Ravens running back Derrick Henry has 1921 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 325 carries for the season. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has 915 yards on 139 carries with 4 touchdowns. The Steelers have two runners that can moved the chains as well in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Harris 1043 rushing yards with 6 touchdowns while Warren has 511 yards with a touchdown. Running the ball will be huge for this game especially in the outdoor elements.



Injury Report

Both teams have players listed as questionable or on the IR. The Steelers have 3 that questionable and 2 on the IR-R. The Ravens have 2 questionable and 3 on the IR-R. Steelers: DT Cameron Heyward, PK Chris Boswell, TE Mycole Pruitt and WR Roman Wilson and DT Logan Lee on the IR-R. Ravens: RB Justin Hill, and WR Zay Flowers are listed as questionable while WR Deonte Hardy, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis and CB Arthur Maulet are on the IR-R.



Game Info

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens

Saturday – January 11 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD

.

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7, 5-4 Away)

In recent years, the Steelers are 1-6 in their last 7 playoff games. History is showing that this team makes the playoffs and fizzles out in the first postseason match up. Pittsburgh is a talented team with big play players on both sides of the ball, but the keys in this one are simple: how well will they run the ball and how well do they protect their quarterback. Predictable play calls have allowed teams to snuff out the Steelers offensive plays. The Steelers will need to score early and often because they certainly are not a comeback team in the 4th quarter. The especially offensive line hasn’t been a strength as of late. Players to watch: QB Russell Wilson, RB Najee Harris, WR George Pickens and LB Patrick Queen and PK Chris Boswell.



Baltimore Ravens (12-5, 6-2 Home)

The Ravens will come out giving the ball to running back Derrick Henry. By establishing the run, it opens up the passing game. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has 4172 passing yards with 41 touchdowns and 4 interceptions this season. The Ravens offense will be the key for a win this weekend. They can put up points from anywhere on the field with the weapons they have. Players to watch: WR Zay Flowers, LB Roquan Smith, CB Marlon Humphrey and PK Justin Tucker.



Prediction

ESPN has the Ravens with a 72.2% chance of winning at home this weekend. The first Lady of the New Life Full Gospel Community church in Kaufman, Texas is taking the Steelers by 7. Keep in mind that the Steelers are struggling moving the ball on 3rd down. I’m taking the Ravens by 10. The Steelers can’t stop Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson running the ball.



Final Score

Ravens – 27

Steelers – 17