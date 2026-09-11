Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Dallas Cowboys have made some moves!

The Dallas Cowboys learned from last season. They could score on anybody at any time, but they couldn’t stop the opposing team’s offense when needed. Dallas was tops in the NFL in total offense but fell into the bottom of the league in total defense. The Cowboys brought in a new defensive coordinator, draft picks and free agents to fix the defense. The men own the trenches got beefed up on both sides of the ball. On the defensive side, Dallas signed free agent former NFL sack leader linebacker Von Miller along with Rashan Gary and defensive tackles Quinnen Williams and Johnathan Bullard. Dallas found a diamond in a box of rocks when they got Camden Brown from Georgia Southern. He will be great in slot. I can go on and on about the new faces and talent that Dallas brought in to make it back to the Super Bowl. Keep an eye on Dallas and the NFC East this season.



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

Sunday – September 13 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ



Dallas Cowboys (0-0, 0-0 Away)

Dallas is looking to display their newly acquired talent both on offense and defense. Of course, Dak, CeeDee, Javonte Williams and George Pickens are coming back. The key for this dynamic offense is their offensive line. Dallas has a few Brahma bulls protecting Dak while opening holes for the running game. Keep an eye on starting center Cooper Beebe. His job will be to recognize the defensive alignment while calling out protections. Tight ends Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker will be Dak’s outlet for check down passes. Last season Dallas struggled with getting pressure on the quarterback and stopping the run. The defense will start Quinnen Williams in the middle while Rashan Gary and Von Miller will split time at weakside linebacker. Keep an eye on the special teams as well. Place kicker Brandon Aubrey is the best kicker in the league.



New York Giants (0-0, 0-0 Home)

Last season the Giants were on the cusp of becoming a really good team. They are pretty sneaky with quality talent throughout their roster. The Giants are led by 2nd year starter Jaxson Dart. They have signed backup Jameis Winston to a 2-year deal. The Giants have a few capable running backs on the team in Cam Skatterbo and Najee Harris. Keep an eye on their offensive line, they will give up sacks because they have a few guys playing out of position heading into the season. The defense is led by DE Chauncey Golston, DT DJ Reader, linebackers Abdul Carter and Jack Kelly. The Giants have a lot to prove to the league and beating Dallas Sunday night would be a huge start for this team.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 52.2% chance of winning Sunday night. This game will either show the world that the Cowboys are back or prove to the world that Dallas will need to wait until next year! The over/under is 48.5, so take the over in this one it’s the safe bet! I’m taking Dallas by 10! I really don’t see Dallas going for anything on 4th down especially when Aubrey is automatic from 50+ yards.



Final Score

Cowboys – 31

Giants – 21

* This content is for informational and/or entertainment purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other advice.