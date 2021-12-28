Holiday Bowl at Petco Park Cancelled

The 43rd SDCCU Holiday Bowl between UCLA and North Carolina State has been cancelled just hours prior to kickoff of the game that was set to take place at Petco Park in San Diego. The cancellation is due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins’ program.

The UCLA football team is unable to participate in tonight’s San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins’ program. pic.twitter.com/rHXEmGv9gl — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) December 28, 2021

“We are extremely grateful to the Holiday Bowl, students, fans, sponsors and the people of San Diego for their support this week,” UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. “We are deeply disappointed for our young men in the football program that worked extremely hard for this opportunity. My heart goes out to them. The health and safety of our students will always be our North Star.”

The North Carolina State Wolfpack football team said they were “Heartbroken to not be able to compete one more time this season.”

Heartbroken to not be able to compete one more time this season. We were informed a short time ago that our opponent would be unable to play this evening. — NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 28, 2021

The Holiday Bowl is the fifth bowl game to be canceled due to COVID-19 issues, following the Arizona, Fenway, Military and Hawaii bowls.