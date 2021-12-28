Dallas Mavericks: Under .500 and Groggy

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Dallas Mavericks are currently 16-17 and sitting in second place in the Southwest Division right behind the Memphis Grizzlies and just a head of the San Antonio Spurs. The Mavericks are holding the 7th spot down in the Western Conference and holding off the Minnesota Timberwolves by a game. Luka Doncic has been out with an injury and COVID protocol. His leadership and big play have been missed by the team. Players have stepped up to carry the scoring load and playing time has been distributed by head coach Jason Kidd and ultimately the team will be just fine heading into the new year. Shooting guard Tim Hardaway, Jr. has played big during Luka’s absence. Let’s take a look at the Mavericks and their upcoming week on the road and at home in Dallas.



12/29 – 9:30 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings – TV: NBA TV

Dallas is turning things around. They beat the Portland Trailblazers on the road and are looking to start a new streak. Sacramento is struggling right now, and De’aron Fox is the only scoring threat the Kings has right now. I’m taking Dallas in this one. Final Score: Dallas 110 – Sacramento 89!



12/31 – 5:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

This is the second of a back to back set for the Mavericks on the road. A win on New Year’s Eve will give the Mavericks a great head start heading into 2022. Look for Kristaps Porzingis to get some heavy minutes. He’s been leading the team in scoring since Luka’s been out. I’m taking Dallas again by 16! I believe they are that much better than the Kings at this time. Final Score: Dallas 91 – Sacramento 75!



1/2 – 6:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

This will be Dallas’ third away game in a row and they’re slowly working their way back home. At the time of this article, OKC is 12-20. They are in a rebuilding stage in OKC. A win on the road would move the Mavericks somewhere around 5th or 6th place in the West. I’m taking Dallas by 13 easily. Final Score: Dallas 117 – Oklahoma City 104!



1/3 – 7:30 p.m. – Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

This game will be the measuring stick for the Mavericks. Over the past week on their road trip the Mavericks will have played a few sub .500 teams. The Denver Nuggets match up well against Dallas. The x-factor for Dallas will be PG Jalen Bronson for the Mavericks. He will be the key.

Final Score: Nuggets 117 – Mavericks 102!



1/5 – 6:30 p.m. – Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: ESPN

This will be the Mavericks second home game in a row since their road trip. The Golden State Warriors are coming into Dallas leading the Western Conference. The key for a Maverick victory is matching the energy of the Warriors SG Steph Curry. He is the catalyst for his team. You can’t stop him; you can only try to contain him! Luka should be back for this game. I’m taking the Warriors by 10+.

Final Score: Warriors 118 – Mavericks 99!