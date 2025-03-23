Violent Femmes @ Toyota Music Factory 3.22.25

Words by Susie Ramone, photos by Dustin Schneider

Last night at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, the Violent Femmes treated fans to an unforgettable night of music, performing their first two albums in full. With a setlist structured like a deep dive into their formative years, the band first played Hallowed Ground in its entirety before launching into their iconic self-titled debut. It was a night full of toe-tapping, head-bobbing, and a lot of dancing if you were down in the pit!

First Set: Hallowed Ground

Kicking off with their darker, more brooding second album, Hallowed Ground, the Femmes immediately set an intense mood. Songs like “Country Death Song” and “Never Tell” carried a haunting energy, while “Jesus Walking on the Water” brought a folk-infused lightness to balance the set. The shift in tone from their usual high-energy punk-folk sound showcased their range, proving why this album remains such a unique and vital part of their discography.

The short break allowed fans to reflect on the weight of Hallowed Ground, creating an exciting build-up for what was coming next: the album that started it all.

Second Set: Violent Femmes

As the band launched into “Blister in the Sun,” the atmosphere in the venue shifted to pure, nostalgic excitement. The raw acoustic-punk energy of “Kiss Off”, “Please Do Not Go”, and “Add It Up” had the crowd singing along, as if the songs had just been released yesterday. Their debut album remains as electrifying and defiant as ever, and hearing it performed in full was an experience that longtime fans won’t soon forget After finishing both albums, the band returned for a well-earned encore, closing out the night with “I Held Her In My Arms” and the anthemic “American Music.” It was a perfect send-off, leaving the audience on a high note.

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory proved to be an ideal venue for the night, with great acoustics and an enthusiastic crowd feeding off the band’s energy. Violent Femmes continue to deliver performances that feel as fresh and unfiltered as they did in the ‘80s. For fans, this show wasn’t just a concert—it was a time machine back to the raw, youthful rebellion that made these albums so iconic.

It’s a short tour, but if they are coming through your town and you have a chance to see them, it will be a fantastic evening down memory lane.

03/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

03/24 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

03/26 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

03/28 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

03/29 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

03/31 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

04/01 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

04/03 – Cocoa, FL @ Cocoa Riverfront Park

Violent Femmes will also support My Chemical Romance at the July 11th kickoff of the “Long Live The Black Parade” tour in Seattle.