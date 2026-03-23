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Golden Knights complete the comeback defeating the Stars 3-2

March 23, 2026 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 3 T
VGK
 1 1 1 3
DAL
 2 0 0 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period VGK DAL
4:01 Brayden McNabb (4)

Assists: Keegan Kolesar (11), Shea Theodore (25)
 1 0
10:55 Wyatt Johnston (38) (Power Play)

Assists: Matt Duchene (21), Miro Heiskanen (50)
 1 1
16:48 Justin Hryckowian (11)

Assists: Colin Blackwell (9), Sam Steel (21)
 1 2
 
 
2nd Period VGK DAL
9:10 Ivan Barbashev (20) (Power Play)

Assists: Brett Howden (8), Colton Sissons (5)
 2 2
 
 
3rd Period VGK DAL
16:22 Reilly Smith (12)

Assists: Mitch Marner (51), Pavel Dorofeyev (24)
 3 2

Penalties

1st Period
9:48
Jeremy Lauzon Tripping against Jason Robertson
 
 
2nd Period
2:19
Miro Heiskanen Delaying Game – Puck over glass
7:40
Nils Lundkvist Slashing against Mitch Marner
11:41
Jack Eichel High-sticking – double minor against Mavrik Bourque
15:52
Too many men/ice served by Michael Bunting
19:46
Jamie Benn High-sticking against Mitch Marner
 
 
3rd Period
No Penalties This Period

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