Golden Knights complete the comeback defeating the Stars 3-2

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|T
|
VGK
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
DAL
|2
|0
|0
|2
Scoring Summary
|1st Period
|VGK
|DAL
|4:01
|Brayden McNabb (4)
Assists: Keegan Kolesar (11), Shea Theodore (25)
|1
|0
|10:55
|Wyatt Johnston (38) (Power Play)
Assists: Matt Duchene (21), Miro Heiskanen (50)
|1
|1
|16:48
|Justin Hryckowian (11)
Assists: Colin Blackwell (9), Sam Steel (21)
|1
|2
|2nd Period
|VGK
|DAL
|9:10
|Ivan Barbashev (20) (Power Play)
Assists: Brett Howden (8), Colton Sissons (5)
|2
|2
|3rd Period
|VGK
|DAL
|16:22
|Reilly Smith (12)
Assists: Mitch Marner (51), Pavel Dorofeyev (24)
|3
|2
Penalties
|1st Period
|9:48
|
Jeremy Lauzon Tripping against Jason Robertson
|2nd Period
|2:19
|
Miro Heiskanen Delaying Game – Puck over glass
|7:40
|
Nils Lundkvist Slashing against Mitch Marner
|11:41
|
Jack Eichel High-sticking – double minor against Mavrik Bourque
|15:52
|
Too many men/ice served by Michael Bunting
|19:46
|
Jamie Benn High-sticking against Mitch Marner
|3rd Period
|
No Penalties This Period