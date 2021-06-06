Frisco Fighters stay undefeated with a last second field goal

Of all things, a two-point deuce was almost the deciding factor in a back-and-forth battle between Frisco and Duke City Saturday evening. Yet, kicker Bryce Crawford and the Fighters survived the Gladiators, nailing a 32-yard field goal and pulling out a 58-57 victory as the buzzer sounded.

Playing in front of a home audience for the first time, the Fighters’ chances appeared bleak late in the game. The visitors’ James Naehu booted the football through the uprights on a kickoff, taking a two-point lead in the final minute. This coming after the battery of Nate Davis and Dello Davis connected for its sixth touchdown—and a tying two-point conversion—with 0:47 remaining.

Frisco quarterback Jonathan Bane began the following series with two incompletions, then completed four frantic passes to bring the Fighters into field goal range. Crawford played the role of the hero, splitting the uprights as time ran out.

The Fighters overcame a 13-point deficit in the second stanza, pulling even at 27-27 before halftime. The hosts continued to hold four different leads after the intermission.

Tailback Demarcus Felton led the Fighters’ charge, scoring five touchdowns and rushing for 82 yards on 12 carries.