Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Football Team Preview

Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Football Team

Monday – November 29 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

FedExField – Landover, MD



Records Before the Game

Seattle Seahawks (3-7, 2-3 Away)

Washington Football Team (4-6, 2-3 Home)



Both teams need a win to keep up in their respective divisions and playoff seeding. If you look at their records you would think that this game means nothing. Washington is in the hunt for the playoffs. Seattle could be too with a win on Monday night. When the NFL made the schedule for the season, the powers that be thought the Seahawks would be in a better place, but they’re in last place in the NFC West division right now.



So what?

Washington is currently in last place in the NFC East and with a win against the Seahawks it would put them two games behind the Dallas Cowboys. If Seattle wins this one on the road, they will be five games behind the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West division. This game is extremely important to both football teams.



Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have been on a downward spiral for the past five games. In their last five games the Seattle is 1-4 with losses to Arizona, Green Bay, New Orleans and Pittsburgh. Their only win was a home game against Jacksonville. Quarterback Russell Wilson has been back under center with a surgically repaired finger. I understand you have to play the best player at the position but Wilson hasn’t looked like himself since the injury. This year has been hard to watch the Seahawks, the x-factor for the team will be Wilson in the passing game.



Washington Football Team

Washington is on a two-game winning streak. In their last five games Washington is 2-3 with wins over Tampa Bay and Carolina. Washington’s offense average 21 points per game while the defense gives up 26. The defense will be the x-factor for this very important game Monday night. If Washington defeats the Seahawks at home, they will be two games away from the Cowboys in the division. The NFC East is jumbled up from second to last place. This is a big game for Washington.



Prediction

ESPN has the Seahawks with a 50.3% chance of winning on the road for this one. Washington is on a two-game winning streak. Defense will play a huge part for both teams. I’m taking Seattle by 3!



Final Score

Seattle – 27

Washington – 24