Frisco Fighters training camp, First home game is June 5th

Photos Courtesy of the Frisco Fighters

https://friscofighters.com/

The Frisco Fighters are excited to announce that full seating capacity will be allowed at Comerica Center during their 2021 home games. The Indoor Football League team kicks off its 2021 schedule in May and the Fighters will play their first home game on June 5 against the Duke City Gladiators.

The Fighters are the third professional sports team in the Dallas – Fort Worth Metroplex to announce their intentions to be at full capacity in 2021, joining the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers.

With the team opening Comerica Center to full capacity in 2021, the organization will still ask that fans maintain a respectful distance from fellow fans while in lines at concessions areas, the box office, and while entering and exiting the arena.

Frisco Fighters season tickets are on sale now starting at just $136. And, for the remainder of March, fans can reserve their season seats for just $25 down per seat. Also for the rest of the month of March, all fans paying for their season tickets in full will receive a FREE $25 merchandise credit per season ticket purchased.