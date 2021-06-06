UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai will air on June 5, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

CLAUDIO “EL NINO” PUELLES (9-2-0) vs JORDAN “THE MONKEY KING” LEAVITT (8-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Puelles brings Luta Livre and boxing. Leavitt brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Puelles looks to use his boxing to take Leavitt out early in the fight. Leavitt will withstand his boxing. He will throw more efficient strikes and cause greater damage. Puelles will try to defend, but he won’t be able to figure Leavitt out. My prediction: Leavitt wins via TKO in Round 2.

SEAN “THE SNIPER” WOODSON (7-1-0) vs YOUSSEF “THE MOROCCAN DEVIL” ZALAL (10-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Woodson brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Zalal brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Zalal will try to use his kickboxing to take an early lead on Woodson. Woodson will dodge his kickboxing and bring Zalal to the ground. There he will use his jiu-jitsu to take full control of Zalal. Zalal will try to get back to his feet. Woodson will keep him on the ground until placing him in a submission hold. My prediction: Woodson wins via submission in Round 1.

MANON “THE BEAST” FIOROT (6-1-0) vs TABATHA “BB SHARK” RICCI (5-0-0)This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Fiorot brings striking and grappling. Ricci brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Ricci is better with her

rappling. She will bring Fiorot to the ground early in the fight. She will then use her judo and jiu-jitsu to place her in a submission hold. Fiorot will fight to get free, but Ricci will prove too strong for her. My prediction: Ricci wins via submission in Round 1

ALAN “NUGUETTE” PATRICK (15-3-0) vs MASON “THE DRAGON” JONES (10-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Patrick brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Jones brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Each brings their techniques; Jones is more athletic. He will throw faster strikes and have a better defense. Patrick will be able to stand toe-to-toe with him for the first half of the fight. He will then slow down faster than Jones. Jones will keep his pacing steady all while continuing his attack on Patrick. My prediction: Jones wins via unanimous decision.

MAKWAN “MR. FINLAND” AMIRKHANI (16-5-0) vs KAMUELA “THE JAWAIIAN KIRK (11-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Amirkhani brings boxing, Muay Thai, and wrestling. Kirk brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both have great grappling skills; Amirkhani is better with his striking. His Muay Thai will do great damage to Kirk. Kirk will try to defend, but won’t be able to withstand Amirkhani’s power. Amirkhani will attack Kirk until Kirk falls flat to the ground. My prediction: Amirkhani wins via knockout in Round 1.

FRANCISCO “MASSARANDUBA” TRINALDO (26-7-0) vs MUSLIM “KING OF KUNG FU” SALIKHOV (17-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Trinaldo brings striking, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Salikhov brings kickboxing, Sanda, changqun, and Shuai Jiao. Trinaldo is tough and looks to put up a fight against Salikhov. However, Salikhov always packs a punch and will throw plenty of them. He will hold nothing back and keep Trinaldo under his control. Trinaldo will try to find an opening, but he won’t find a way around Salikhov’s striking. My prediction: Salikhov wins via knockout in Round 2.

TANNER “THE BULLDOZER” BOSER (19-7-1) vs ILIR “THE SLEDGEHAMMER” LATIFI (14-8-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Boser brings Muay Thai, kickboxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Latifi brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Latifi will try to use his wrestling to take control of the fight. Boser will keep the fight standing and force Latifi to strike with him. Latifi will try to land heavy strikes, but Boser will dodge them and land many of his own. My prediction: Boser wins via knockout in Round 3.

MONTANA DE LA ROSA (11-6-1) vs ARIANE “THE QUEEN OF VIOLENCE” LIPSKI (13-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. La Rosa brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Lipski brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. La Rosa looks to use her wrestling to gain control of the fight early on. Lipski will defend against her wrestling and use her Muay Thai to cause great damage to La Rosa. La Rosa will try to fend her off, but Lipski will keep attacking her with full force. My prediction: Lipski wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (ESPN+)

TOM BREESE (12-3-0) vs ANTONIO ARROYO (9-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Breese brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Arroyo brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Arroyo holds great jiu-jitsu that could challenge Breese. However, Breese’s wrestling is much better. He will be able to out grapple Arroyo and keep him on the ground. Arroyo will fight to gain top control, but Breese will not let it be possible. My prediction: Breese wins via unanimous decision.

DUSKO “THUNDER” TODOROVIC (10-1-0) vs GREGORY “ROBOCOP” RODRIGUES (9-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Todorovic brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Rodrigues brings striking and judo. Both are well-rounded; Todorovic is better at pacing himself. He will conserve his energy more all while landing an efficient attack on Rodrigues. Rodrigues will look for a takedown, but Todorovic will manage to keep the fight standing. My prediction: Todorovic wins via unanimous decision.

SANTIAGO “GENTE BOA” PONZINIBBIO (27-4-0) vs MIGUEL “CARAMEL THUNDER” BAEZA (10-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Ponzinibbio brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Baeza brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both can strike; Ponzinibbio is more efficient. His boxing and kickboxing will cause damage to Baeza early on. Baeza will try to use his boxing, but it won’t match up to the power of Ponzinibbio. Ponzinibbio will hold nothing back and keep attacking until Baeza can take no more. My prediction: Ponzinibbio wins via knockout in Round 2.

ROMAN DOLIDZE (8-1-0) vs LAUREANO “PEPI” STAROPOLI (9-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Dolidze brings striking, sambo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Staropoli brings striking and grappling. Staropoli is tough and looks to give Dolidze a run for his money. However, Dolidze possesses great grappling and will be able to take control of Staropoli. Staropoli will fight to keep the fight standing, but it will be of no use. Dolidze will take him to the ground and out grapple him with ease. My prediction: Dolidze wins via submission in Round 1.

#8 WALT “THE BIG TICKET” HARRIS (13-9-0, 1 NC) vs #11 MARCIN “TYBUR” TYBURA (21-6-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the heavyweight division. Harris brings boxing and kickboxing. Tybura brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Harris holds great knockout power and looks to place serious pressure on Tybura. Tybura is tough and can throw heavy strikes himself. He will be placing more pressure on Harris. Harris will try to go for a takedown, but Tybura will counter and bring Harris to the ground. Once on the ground, he will use ground-and-pound until Harris can’t defend himself. My prediction: Tybura wins via TKO in Round 2.

#6 JAIRZINHO “BIGI BOY” ROZENSTRUIK (11-2-0) vs #9 AUGUSTO SAKAI (15-2-1)

This is a five-round fight in the heavyweight division. Rozenstruik brings boxing and kickboxing. Sakai brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both are looking to make a big statement in this fight. Both have impressive striking power; Rozenstruik is more aggressive. He will be throwing heavy hands that Sakai has never faced before. Sakai will try to run away, but Rozenstruik will keep charging him. Rozenstruik will not give him an edge and keep his attacks up until Sakai goes down to the ground. My prediction: Rozenstruik wins via knockout in Round 1.