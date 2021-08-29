Fighters advance to second round, beat Shock 44-33

– The Fighters kept flight at home on Saturday evening, advancing to the playoff semifinal by defeating the Spokane Shock, 44-33.

The visitors wasted no time getting on the board in a penalty-riddled first quarter. Spokane running back Davonte Sapp-Lynch marched down the field punched it in three minutes into the game.

After the Shock’s Sawyer Petre missed his chance to open up a nine-point lead on his team’s next possession, his counterpart, Kristov Martinez nailed a 35-yard field goal early in the second period.

The ensuing line-drive kickoff ricocheted off of Spokane’s kick team and back into Frisco’s hands. Receiver Marques Rodgers capitalized, finishing off a seven-play, 37-yard drive with a six-yard rushing score. Another Martinez field goal, this one from 18 yards out, gave the Fighters a touchdown lead at the break.

Six minutes into the second half, Sapp-Lynch leveled the scoreboard with a 30-yard touchdown reception. DeMarcus Felton regained an advantage that would prove to be permanent four minutes later.

Along with his pair of second-half touchdown runs, wide receiver Manny Arceneaux secured Spokane’s desperate onside kick with a minute remaining. Felton then added to the lead with a two-yard rushing score.

With one second to spare in the loss, Spokane quarterback Charles McCollum became the IFL’s all-time leading passer with a four-yard pass to Jordan Jolly.

If the Arizona Rattlers are to beat Sioux Falls Sunday evening, Frisco will head to Massachusetts to take on the Pirates next weekend.