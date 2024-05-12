Frisco Fighters drop a bomb on the Jacksonville Sharks 68-33 May 12, 2024 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Football, Galleries, Sports [Show picture list] Photos by Dominic Ceraldi Watch the replay of the game on youtube, link below https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2JmaTK9Mc Team Overall Pct. Conf CPct. Eastern Frisco Fighters 6-1 .857 4-0 1.000 Green Bay Blizzard 5-2 .714 5-2 .714 Massachusetts Pirates 5-2 .714 5-2 .714 Quad City Steamwheelers 3-4 .429 3-4 .429 Tulsa Oilers 3-4 .429 3-4 .429 Iowa Barnstormers 2-5 .286 2-4 .333 Jacksonville Sharks 1-6 .143 1-2 .333 Sioux Falls Storm 1-6 .143 1-6 .143 arena footballFrisco Fightersfrisco fighters iflIFLIndoor Football Leaguejacksonville sharks