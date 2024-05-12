News Ticker

Frisco Fighters drop a bomb on the Jacksonville Sharks 68-33

May 12, 2024 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Football, Galleries, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Watch the replay of the game on youtube, link below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2JmaTK9Mc

 

Team Overall Pct. Conf CPct.
Eastern
Frisco Fighters
 6-1 .857 4-0 1.000
Green Bay Blizzard
 5-2 .714 5-2 .714
Massachusetts Pirates
 5-2 .714 5-2 .714
Quad City Steamwheelers
 3-4 .429 3-4 .429
Tulsa Oilers
 3-4 .429 3-4 .429
Iowa Barnstormers
 2-5 .286 2-4 .333
Jacksonville Sharks
 1-6 .143 1-2 .333
Sioux Falls Storm
 1-6 .143 1-6 .143

 

 

