TCU late comeback falls short, TCU 26 Texas 29

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter TEX TCU FG Griffin Kell 41 Yd Field Goal 7 plays, 29 yards, 2:42 0 3 TD Jonathon Brooks 2 Yd Run (Bert Auburn Kick) 2 plays, 75 yards, 0:48 7 3 FG Griffin Kell 56 Yd Field Goal 5 plays, 37 yards, 2:18 7 6 2nd Quarter TEX TCU FG Bert Auburn 30 Yd Field Goal 6 plays, 52 yards, 2:32 10 6 FG Bert Auburn 32 Yd Field Goal 9 plays, 43 yards, 5:03 13 6 TD Adonai Mitchell 6 Yd pass from Quinn Ewers (Two-Point Pass Conversion Failed) 13 plays, 85 yards, 4:54 19 6 TD Jonathon Brooks 22 Yd Run (Bert Auburn Kick) 5 plays, 43 yards, 0:39 26 6 4th Quarter TEX TCU TD Emani Bailey 17 Yd Run (Griffin Kell Kick) 6 plays, 74 yards, 2:00 26 13 FG Bert Auburn 49 Yd Field Goal 10 plays, 44 yards, 5:09 29 13 TD JP Richardson 3 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Two-Point Pass Conversion Failed) 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:02 29 19 TD Savion Williams 14 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Griffin Kell Kick) 3 plays, 36 yards, 0:35 29 26

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Individual Notes

Offense

* Savion Williams had a career-best game with 11 receptions for 164 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown, for his first 100-yard effort. His seven first-half receptions surpassed his previous high of six catches against BYU earlier this season.

*Williams’ 11 receptions were the most by a Horned Frog since Quentin Johnston had 14 at Kansas last season. The 164 yards were the highest total since Johnston’s 180 against Oklahoma State in 2022.



* Emani Bailey’s 98 yards rushing, including a 17-yard touchdown, on 21 carries gave him 1,006 yards on the season.

* Josh Hoover completed 24-of-36 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns, his third 300-yard game in four career starts.