TCU late comeback falls short, TCU 26 Texas 29

Scoring Summary
|
1st Quarter
|TEX
|TCU
|
FG
7:41
Griffin Kell 41 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 29 yards, 2:42
|0
|3
|
TD
6:53
Jonathon Brooks 2 Yd Run (Bert Auburn Kick)
2 plays, 75 yards, 0:48
|7
|3
|
FG
4:35
Griffin Kell 56 Yd Field Goal
5 plays, 37 yards, 2:18
|7
|6
|
2nd Quarter
|TEX
|TCU
|
FG
14:50
Bert Auburn 30 Yd Field Goal
6 plays, 52 yards, 2:32
|10
|6
|
FG
8:32
Bert Auburn 32 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 43 yards, 5:03
|13
|6
|
TD
1:01
Adonai Mitchell 6 Yd pass from Quinn Ewers (Two-Point Pass Conversion Failed)
13 plays, 85 yards, 4:54
|19
|6
|
TD
0:12
Jonathon Brooks 22 Yd Run (Bert Auburn Kick)
5 plays, 43 yards, 0:39
|26
|6
|
4th Quarter
|TEX
|TCU
|
TD
14:02
Emani Bailey 17 Yd Run (Griffin Kell Kick)
6 plays, 74 yards, 2:00
|26
|13
|
FG
8:53
Bert Auburn 49 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 44 yards, 5:09
|29
|13
|
TD
5:51
JP Richardson 3 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Two-Point Pass Conversion Failed)
9 plays, 75 yards, 3:02
|29
|19
|
TD
3:28
Savion Williams 14 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Griffin Kell Kick)
3 plays, 36 yards, 0:35
|29
|26
Individual Notes
Offense
*Savion Williams had a career-best game with 11 receptions for 164 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown, for his first 100-yard effort. His seven first-half receptions surpassed his previous high of six catches against BYU earlier this season.
*Williams’ 11 receptions were the most by a Horned Frog since Quentin Johnston had 14 at Kansas last season. The 164 yards were the highest total since Johnston’s 180 against Oklahoma State in 2022.
*Emani Bailey’s 98 yards rushing, including a 17-yard touchdown, on 21 carries gave him 1,006 yards on the season.
*Josh Hoover completed 24-of-36 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns, his third 300-yard game in four career starts.
*Wiley had a career-best six receptions, including a 46-yard grab to mark a second straight game with his longest catch as a Horned Frog. His career long is 52 yards against TCU while playing for Texas in 2020.
*JP Richardson had three receptions, including a 3-yard touchdown on a 4th-and-goal, to give him at least one catch in his last 25 games for the longest active streak on the team.
Defense
*Jamoi Hodge had a team-best 11 tackles, the second-best game of his career behind only the 13 stops he had in last year’s win at West Virginia.
*Abe Camara tied a career high with eight tackles, including one for loss.
*Millard Bradford had his second interception of the season, tying Bud Clark for the team lead.
*Bradford’s picks have come in each of the last two home games. He has four career interceptions.
*Rick D’Abreu recorded a tackle for loss to give him 4.5 on the season.
*Tymon Mitchell had a tackle for no gain on a 4th-and-1 Texas rush. He had two stops in the contest.
Special Teams
*Griffin Kell’s 41- and 56-yard field goals gave him 59 in his career, moving him into sole possession of third place on TCU’s career list.
*The 56-yard field goal was 1 yard shy of tying the school record of 57 he shares with Jaden Oberkrom (2015) and Michael Reeder (1996). Kell’s 57-yard make came earlier this season against Nicholls.
*Kell’s field goals give him 13 on the season. He is donating $20 to Fort Worth’s Hope Center for Autism for every made kick. With his 13 field goals, he’s at $260.
*Jordy Sandy had two punts inside the 20. He is donating $20 to Fort Worth’s Hope Center for Autism for each punt inside the 20. He has 10 this season and is at $200 in donations.