ESPN Announces Jordan & Shae Cornette to Take Over Hosting SportsNation on ESPN+

ESPN duo Jordan and Shae Cornette will take over hosting duties for SportsNation beginning Monday, October 11.

Airing weekdays at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN+, SportsNation delivers recaps of the best sports highlights through the lens of opinion, debate and social media.

Each weekday morning, the Cornettes will be joined by a rotation of special guests, analysts and commentators, including ESPN’s Christine Williamson, Arda Ocal, Jason Fitz, Sam Acho, Gary Striewski, Omar Raja, Louis Riddick, Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, Paul Finebaum, and Stephania Bell, among others.

Together, they will provide a look at the previous night’s most resonant plays and dig into social reaction, debate, Top 5 lists, deep dives, interviews and more.

“The relaunch of SportsNation across ESPN+, social, and digital, has been a collaborative success across multiple teams and platforms,” said Mike Foss, vice president, digital production. “We’re excited for Shae and Jordan to help further propel the show with their dynamic personalities and chemistry.”

“When I signed a lifelong contract with Shae a few years back, I assumed that would fill our quota of contracts together in this lifetime. I was happily wrong. So does this mean we get another honeymoon?!” said Jordan Cornette. “I am excited to share in this opportunity alongside my favorite person and all the fun that lies ahead on SportsNation.”

Said Shae Peppler Cornette: “When we signed up to spend our life together, we didn’t know it would be every. single. aspect. of. life. That said, there’s no one that knows me better, that I can simultaneously laugh and fight with about the stupidity of a play call or a good post-game interview. We get each other and we genuinely enjoy each other. Now with a camera crew and a loose setting like the iconic SportsNation, WE can take that comfortability into the homes of others.

Jordan Cornette joined ESPN in 2018 as a college basketball analyst. In 2019, Cornette helped launch ACCN, and is a staple on the network’s 24/7 coverage. A versatile talent, Cornette serves as host of ACCN’s signature football studio program The Huddle every Saturday throughout football season along with the network’s flagship nightly news and information show All ACC.

Along with his ACCN analyst and hosting duties, Cornette also serves as studio host, studio analyst and color commentator on ESPN during college basketball season. He can also be found Sundays on ESPN radio with his wife, Shae, hosting Gameday with The Cornette’s.

Shae Peppler Cornette is the host of ESPN Radio’s GameDay on weekends alongside her husband and co-host Jordan Cornette – the first married couple to host a national ESPN Radio show. She is also a regular across ESPN’s other studio show programming across TV and radio as well as the network’s championship college sports coverage and digital shows surrounding marquee events.

In addition, Peppler Cornette hosts the nationally broadcast SiriusXM NFL Radio where she is joined by a rotating team of former NFL veterans, front office personnel and NFL coaches.