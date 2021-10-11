Indianapolis Colts vs Baltimore Ravens Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Indianapolis Colts vs Baltimore Ravens

Monday – October 11 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD



Records Before the Game

Indianapolis Colts (1-3, 1-1 Away)

Baltimore Ravens (3-1, 1-0 Home)



The quarterback position is the most important position on the field. Quarterbacks make the most money, they get more TV time and the weight of the team is one their shoulders. The Colts QB Carson Wentz was said to be a top tier quarterback at one point. Injuries and a trade moved him out of Philly. The Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was thought to be a one trick pony, but winning the league’s MVP trophy proved that black quarterbacks are capable of winning games. Let’s take a look at both teams and keys to victory for both.



Monday Night Madness

One thing that fans never look at is the injury report. The injury report plays a huge part in the turn out of any game. A running team relies on their offensive line to open running lanes for high priced running backs for example. The Colts have five key players out for this game while the Ravens has five as well with Alejandro Villanueva being one of them. Injuries change the game.



Indianapolis Colts

Over the last four games, the Colts are 1-3 in this young season. The Colts have only one win and that is over the Miami Dolphins, yet have losses to Tennessee, LA Rams and Seattle. Coming into this season the Colts traded for Carson Wentz and everything was on the rise for this team. Head Coach Frank Reich will get the ship on its coarse in Indy! The key to victory will be running back Jonathan Taylor getting at least 20 carries to chew up the clock and move the chains for the Colts. Time management is key.



Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are a good team that has quality wins over some good teams. The first win of the season against the Chiefs set the tone for the Ravens this year. Quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the team in passing and rushing this year. Wide out Hollywood Brown will be key for this game. Over the last three games Brown has 6 drops in key situations. He will be the x factor and stretching the Colts secondary. The Ravens defense is ranked in the top 10 in every category and they will be ready on Monday night.



Prediction

This one is a no brainer. I usually go against the grain and pick the under dog. ESPN has the Ravens with a 66% chance of winning at home. I’m going with the Ravens by 13! I’m not crazy. Carson Wentz can’t carry the Colts by himself.



Final Score

Ravens – 37

Colts – 24