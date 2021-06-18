UFC on ESPN: Korean Zombie vs Ige Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC on ESPN: Korean Zombie vs. Ige will air on June 19, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN 2/+)

CASEY “KING” O’NEILL (6-0-0) vs LARA PROCOPIO (7-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. O’Neill brings Muay Thai. Procopio brings striking and grappling. Both bring their techniques; O’Neill is equipped with Muay Thai. By using her Muay Thai she will cause quick damage to Procopio. Procopio will look to bring the fight to the ground. She will be unsuccessful in trying to do so because she will not get around O’Neill’s striking power. My prediction: O’Neill wins via knockout in Round 1.

JOAQUIM “NETTO BJJ” SILVA (11-2-0) vs RICK “THE GLADIATOR” GLENN (21-6-1)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Silva brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Glenn brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Glenn looks to use his jiu-jitsu and wrestling to take early advantage of Silva. Silva will not let that happen because of his great takedown defense. Silva will force Glenn to strike with him in which Glenn will end up eating many strikes. Silva will throw heavy hands at Glenn and not give him an edge. My prediction: Silva wins via knockout in Round 1.

JOSH PARISIAN (13-4-0) vs ROQUE MARTINEZ (15-7-2)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Parisian brings striking and grappling. Martinez brings striking and grappling. Both are just about even in skills; Parisian is a little more athletic. He will be faster than Martinez and pace himself better. Martinez will keep up with him, but slow down sooner than Parisian. Parisian will conserve more of his energy which will help him maintain control of the fight. My prediction: Parisian wins via unanimous decision.

KALINN “THE OXFIGHTER” WILLIAMS (11-2-0) vs MATTHEW “SEMI” SEMELSBERGER (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Williams brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Semelsberger brings striking and jiu-jitsu. This fight looks pretty even; Semelsberger will show better performance. He will conserve most of his energy while Williams will slow down as the fight progresses. Williams will try to charge Semelsberger, but Semelsberger will avoid him. Semelsberger will manage to keep Williams under his control until the very end. My prediction: Semelsberger wins via unanimous decision.

#13 VIRNA JANDIROBA (16-2-0) vs KANAKO MURATA (12-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Jandiroba brings boxing, kung fu, judo, and jiu-jitsu. She is a former Invicta FC Strawweight Champion. Murata brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Murata is a tough fighter and excellent with her grappling techniques. However, Jandiroba is tough to bring to the ground and always throws heavy hands after a successful takedown defense. Murata will try to dodge her attacks, but she will not be fast enough to avoid Jandiroba. My prediction: Jandiroba wins TKO in Round 2.

ALEKSA CAMUR (6-1-0) vs NICOLAE “NICU” NEGUMEREANU (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Camur brings striking and grappling. Negumereanu brings striking, judo, and wrestling. Both can strike; Negumereanu is a better grappler. Camur is not much of a grappler and it will cost him. Negumereanu will take easy advantage of Camur by bringing him to the ground. There he will out grapple him and force him to quit. My prediction: Negumereanu wins via submission in Round 2.

Main Card (ESPN 2/+)

MATT “THE IMMORTAL” BROWN (22-18-0) vs DHIEGO LIMA (15-8-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Brown brings Muay Thai, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Lima brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Brown is tough and looks to be able to take any attack Lima throws at him. However, Brown has gotten weaker in his past few fights. Lima will attack Brown hard and not give Brown a chance to counter. Brown will try to run away, but Lima will chase after him and hold nothing back. My prediction: Lima wins via knockout in Round 2.

WELLINGTON “FOFAO” TURMAN (16-4-0) vs BRUNO “BLINDADO” SILVA (19-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Turman brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Silva brings striking and grappling. Silva looks to put Turman away with the power of his strikes. Turman will withstand Silva’s strikes and throw his own in return. Turman will end up causing greater damage to Silva which will cause Silva to back off. Turman will continue to throw heavy hands at Silva until Silva goes down for the count. My prediction: Turman wins via knockout in Round 2.

JULIAN “JUICY J” EROSA (25-8-0) vs SEUNG WOO CHOI (9-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Erosa brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Choi brings Muay Thai. Choi’s Muay Thai seems to be all he will need to take Erosa out. Erosa will withstand Choi’s Muay Thai with ease. Once Choi leaves himself open Erosa will bring him to the ground. He will use his wrestling and jiu-jitsu to take full control of Choi. Choi will try to defend, but stand no chance against the grappling abilities of Erosa. My prediction: Erosa wins via submission in Round 1.

#15 MARLON “CHITO” VERA (16-7-1) vs DAVEY “DANGEROUS” GRANT (13-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Vera brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Grant brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Grant is a better striker. His boxing and kickboxing will give him an early advantage. Vera will do everything he can to avoid Grant’s striking power. Grant will not let Vera escape his power. Grant will push forward whenever Vera tries to back off. Vera will look for an opening. He will end up eating more of Grant’s strikes until he can take no more. My prediction: Grant wins via TKO in Round 2.

#15 ALEXEY “THE BOA CONSTRICTOR” OLEINIK (59-15-1) vs SERGEY “POLAR BEAR” SPIVAK (12-2-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the heavyweight division. Oleinik brings sambo and jiu-jitsu. Spivak brings striking and sambo. Oleinik is well-rounded and one of the best grapplers the sport has ever seen. He’s so good that it appears Spivak does not stand much of a chance. However, Oleinik’s chin has gotten weaker and Spivak holds power in his hands. Spivak will be throwing heavy hands at Oleinik. Oleinik will try to avoid them, but Spivak will be too fast for Oleinik to avoid his strikes. My prediction: Spivak wins via knockout in Round 1.

#4 CHAN SUNG “KOREAN ZOMBIE” JUNG (16-6-0) vs #8 DAN “DYNAMITE” IGE (15-3-0)

This is a five-round main event in the featherweight division. Jung brings kickboxing, judo, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Ige brings striking, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Jung is tough and always is a freak when inside the octagon. Ige has never faced a fighter like Jung before so it seems he might have his work cut out for him. However, Ige is tough and always gives his all and then some. He will be throwing heavy hands causing Jung to become cautious of him. Jung will then try to bring Ige to the ground to avoid striking with him. Ige will counter and bring Jung to the ground instead. Once on top Ige will use ground-and-pound to weaken Jung more and then switch to grappling. Jung will fight to get back to his feet, but Ige will keep him on the ground. My prediction: Ige wins via unanimous decision.