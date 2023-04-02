News Ticker

Hocevar gets his first NASCAR win @ TMS

April 1, 2023 Featured, Galleries, Motorsports, NASCAR / Texas Motor Speedway, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Race Results
POS DRIVER CAR MANUFACTURER LAPS START LED PTS BONUS PENALTY
1 Carson Hocevar 42 Chevrolet 172 5 1 40 0 0
2 Chase Purdy 4 Chevrolet 172 14 0 41 6 0
3 Stewart Friesen 52 Toyota 172 7 0 36 2 0
4 Ty Majeski 98 Ford 172 3 0 40 7 0
5 Jake Garcia 35 Chevrolet 172 9 0 32 0 0
6 Hailie Deegan 13 Ford 172 25 0 31 0 0
7 Corey Heim 11 Toyota 172 4 0 38 8 0
8 Ryan Vargas 30 Toyota 172 26 0 29 0 0
9 Jack Wood 51 Chevrolet 172 2 0 28 0 0
10 Ben Rhodes 99 Ford 172 10 1 44 17 0
11 Mason Massey 33 Ford 172 27 0 26 0 0
12 Kris Wright 02 Chevrolet 172 23 0 25 0 0
13 Matt Crafton 88 Ford 172 21 0 25 1 0
14 Zane Smith 38 Ford 172 18 0 35 12 0
15 Christian Eckes 19 Chevrolet 172 6 2 39 17 0
16 Nicholas Sanchez 2 Chevrolet 171 1 168 41 20 0
17 Grant Enfinger 23 Chevrolet 171 13 0 21 1 0
18 Lawless Alan 45 Chevrolet 170 19 0 19 0 0
19 Rajah Caruth 24 Chevrolet 169 15 0 18 0 0
20 Colby Howard 9 Chevrolet 169 24 0 17 0 0
21 Josh Reaume 22 Ford 168 29 0 16 0 0
22 Spencer Boyd 12 Chevrolet 168 34 0 15 0 0
23 Bret Holmes 32 Chevrolet 167 12 0 14 0 0
24 Taylor Gray 17 Toyota 166 17 0 15 2 0
25 Daniel Dye 43 Chevrolet 165 20 0 12 0 0
26 Tyler Ankrum 16 Toyota 164 8 0 11 0 0
27 Tanner Gray 15 Toyota 161 11 0 15 5 0
28 Dean Thompson 5 Toyota 143 16 0 21 12 0
29 Armani Williams 46 Toyota 140 32 0 8 0 0
30 Trey Hutchens III 14 Chevrolet 137 30 0 7 0 0
31 Matt Mills 20 Chevrolet 134 28 0 6 0 0
32 Matt DiBenedetto 25 Chevrolet 122 33 0 5 0 0
33 Keith McGee 34 Ford 39 31 0 4 0 0
34 Chad Chastain 41 Chevrolet 17 22 0 3 0 0
Nick Sanchez led an absolutely dominant 168 of 172 laps in Saturday’s SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway, but the 21-year old rookie and reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Zane Smith collided at the front of the field after taking the white flag and Carson Hocevar instead drove through to take his first career victory in double overtime.
 
The 20-year old Hocevar led only that last overtime lap in the No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet to claim his first win by 1.628-seconds over Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Chase Purdy – career best finishes for both drivers.
 
After slight contact with Smith racing door-to-door for the win, Sanchez got loose and had to regain control of the truck heading to the white flag. Video replays show that as he steadied his truck, he was hit from behind by Hocevar, whose truck was carrying the momentum as Sanchez was recovering from his slight miscue. The contact from behind was just enough to spin Sanchez back across the track and collect Smith’s truck, while Hocevar drove forward to the finish line and waited for official word of the win.
 
“I didn’t mean to get into him, I just meant to give him a push and he got sideways the second I hit him, I apologize to them, I’ll take the fall for it, I wrecked a Chevy and I’ll go talk to him about it – he deserved to win for sure,’’ Hocevar said of the contact with Sanchez.
 
“But all the times we were the fastest car and I don’t win, and this team deserves to win more than anything, I can stop getting the same question asked all the time now,’’ said Hocevar, who has four career runner-up finishes.
 
“We didn’t deserve to win today but we were in the right spot at the right time.”
 
Certainly, Sanchez got plenty of practice in mastering re-starts with six of the 12 cautions coming in the final 40 laps of the race. He drove his No. 2 Rev Racing Chevrolet to the front each time, having to duel side-by-side with Smith late in the race.
 
“Obviously coming to the last lap, me and the 38 [Zane Smith] were playing an aggressive side-drafting game and I got a little too aggressive on him, got loose, went through the grass and saved it,’’ Sanchez said. “Just got hit by the 42 [Hocevar]. I don’t know what else to say about that.
 
“It is what it is, that’s racing.
 
“This is what we’ve been working hard to do,’’ continued Sanchez, who swept both Stage wins. “We don’t want to just win, we want to dominate. Today we dominated, but we didn’t win so just got to go back and see what I can do better. Try to build on strengths. I guess, the positive is we got stage points, that’s something to fall back on. But I want to win, that’s my goal.’’
 
Veteran Stewart Friesen finished third with Ty Majeski and Jake Garcia rounding out the top-five; Garcia the highest finishing rookie. Hailie Deegan equaled her career best finish with a sixth-place run. Corey Heim, Ryan Vargas, Jack Wood and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top-10.
 
Smith was scored 14th and Sanchez was scored 16th.
Courtesy Texas Motor Speedway
 

