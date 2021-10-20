Denver Broncos vs Cleveland Browns Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Denver Broncos vs Cleveland Browns

Thursday – October 21 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: FOX/NFL Net

FirstEnergy Stadium – Cleveland, OH



Records Before the Game

Denver Broncos (3-3, 2-1 Away)

Cleveland Browns (3-3, 2-1 Home)



Both of these teams started the season red hot until their last two opponents. The Broncos lost their last two games to the Raiders and Steelers, while the Browns dropped their last two to the Cardinals and Chargers. This game will turn the team around that wins this Thursday night. Let’s take a look at this week’s Thursday Night game.



The Walking Wounded

Both quarterbacks are playing with ongoing injuries. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is out with an injury to his non throwing shoulder. Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is still reeling from a concussion he suffered three games ago. He listed as questionable, Mayfield is ruled out for this game.



Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos were on a roll until Teddy Bridgewater got knocked out of the Pittsburgh game. Denver has a chance for a win on the road if they give running back Melvin Gordon III the ball. He needs at least 20 carries to keep the ball away from the Browns. Quarterback Drew Lock will see some time under center if Bridgewater is rules out for the game. Denver’s defense should come out aggressive in this one. They need this game just as bad as the Browns does.



Cleveland Browns

Who will start for the Browns at home? Will they start Case Keenum or Nick Mullens? The Browns have weapons on offense but the key is getting the ball to their play makers. Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are out for this game. Next man up is D’Ernest Johnson and he’s just as dangerous as the other two. The Browns will need to mesh as a team to get a desperate win at home! The defense will be key and need to create turnovers.



Prediction

ESPN has the Browns with a 55.2% chance of winning at home Thursday. The over/under is 41 so take the under. I’m taking the Browns by 4!



Final Score

Browns – 21

Broncos – 17