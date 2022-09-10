Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks

Monday – September 12 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ABC

Lumen Field – Seattle, WA



Records Before the Game

Denver Broncos (0-0, 0-0 Away)

Seattle Seahawks (0-0, 0-0 Home)



Yesterday, I went to the mall to buy a baseball cap from Lids like I do every Friday after work. It’s a reward for me. Looking through the vast sea of baseball caps with NFL logos, there was one hat that stood out. The new Russell Wilson Denver Broncos cap in blue and orange. I have his hat from Seattle. You know the one with the blue and lime color with his name and number on the side. This game will be one weird game with Wilson heading back to Seattle with another team. How will the noise from the 12th man affect him? Will he get booed or cheered? There are so many questions that will be answered on Monday night.



Seattle and Quarterback Issues

Since trading Russell Wilson to Denver, Seattle has looked for a replacement and found one in Geno Smith. This game will be odd but strange. Smith beat out former Broncos quarterback Drew Lock for the starting job. There’s a new quarterback in Seattle and his name is Geno Smith! Hmm… this will be awkward moving forward.



Denver Broncos

Denver will have its first test on the road in Seattle. The new look Broncos will need to go into one of the loudest stadiums in the league to try and get a win. Denver has finally got a proven quarterback in Russell Wilson. The Broncos has will need to stretch the ball down field because of the lack of experienced cornerbacks for the Seahawks. Keep in mind Denver has Melvin Gordon III in the backfield. Denver ‘s strength is its offense!



Seattle Seahawks

This will be a huge test for the Seahawks Monday night. Quarterback Geno Smith will be the starter, but Drew Lock is looking over his shoulder Seattle will need to establish the run because the offensive line isn’t that good with pass protection. On the defensive side of the ball. Keep an eye on Safety Jamal Adams playing closer to the line to help stop the run.



Prediction

ESPN has the Broncos favored to win on the road. Denver has a 66.4% chance of winning Monday night. I’m taking Denver by 13! Russell Wilson is the key for Denver in this one!

Final Score

Broncos – 29

Seahawks – 16