North Texas Mean Green vs Florida International Panthers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs Florida International Panthers

Saturday – November 20 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN3

Riccardo Silva Stadium – Miami, FL



Records Before the Game

North Texas Mean Green (4-6, 3-3)

Florida International Panthers (1-9, 0-6)



Both teams are in Conference USA but different divisions. North Texas is in the West while Florida International plays in the East. UNT is in 3rd place in their division right behind #22 UTSA and Alabama-Birmingham. FIU sits in last place in their division.



Say what?

North Texas has been on a roller coaster every since the season started. The teams they should’ve beat they lost to and the teams that they should’ve lost to they beat. If the Mean Green can win their last two games, they will be bowl eligible.



North Texas Mean Green

In their last five games UNT is 3-2 with wins over UTEP, USM and Rice. The two losses the team has is against Liberty and Marshall. Quarterback Austin Aune will have to be the light on offense. The FIU defense gives up 279 yards through the air and 205 yards on the ground to opposition. UNT can come out running the ball with DeAndre Torrey getting the majority of the snaps. UNT can win this game if they play aggressive on both sides of the ball.



Florida International Panthers

The Panthers are a team that no one really knows anything about. Let me introduce this team to you. FIU is lead by senior quarterback Max Bortenschlager. He has 2537 yards through the air with 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Running back D’Vonte Price is also a senior and he’s carried the ball 129 times for 682 yards and 6 touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyrese Chambers has 37 receptions for 840 yards and 7 touchdowns. These three players will be the keys for a victory at home this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mean Green with a 69% chance of winning on the road. Trust me they need it. I’m taking UNT by 13! This should be an easy win for UNT.



Final Score

Mean Green – 29

Panthers – 13