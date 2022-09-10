Texas Southern Tigers vs North Texas Mean Green Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Texas Southern Tigers vs North Texas Mean Green

Saturday – September 10 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN 3

Apogee Stadium – Denton, TX



Records Before the Game

Texas Southern (0-1)

UNT Mean Green (1-1)



Both teams are looking to build on games from last week. Texas Southern lost 40-23 to Prairie View. North Texas lost to SMU at home by 37. This week both teams need a win to get on track in this young season. Let’s take a look at this week football in Denton.



C’mon man?!

The North Texas defense got shredded by Tanner Mordecai and SMU. The defense never showed up after half time. North Texas’ defense has a chance to get on track against Texas Southern’s Andrew Body. UNT can’t allow opposing quarterbacks to get comfortable in the pocket.



Texas Southern Tigers

In TXSO’s last 5 games, the Tigers are 1 and 4 with a win over Arkansas Pine Bluff at home and losses to Prairie View, Alcorn State, Alabama A&M and Jackson State. Texas Southern’s offensive line is their Achilles heel. The offense will need to play hard and smart if they are to have a real chance on the road in Denton. The Mean Green defense will apply pressure to that Tiger offensive line all night long if the Tigers aren’t ready. Keep in mind, a wounded team is a dangerous team!



UNT Mean Green

The Mean Green offense has found its running back. Sophomore running back Oscar Adaway III has carried the ball 26 times for 140 yards and 2 touchdowns. He’s averaging 5.4 yards a carry. Look for the Mean Green to establish the run in the first quarter and if they get a comfortable lead, they should keep the ball on the ground. The TXSO defense is giving up 200 plus yards on the ground in their lone game this season.

Prediction

ESPN has the Mean Green with a 99.4% chance of winning at home. UNT should come out and hit the Tigers right in the mouth and establish some sense of dominance at home. This should be an easy win for North Texas, but you never know!



Final Score

UNT – 31

TXSO – 13