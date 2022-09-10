Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – September 11 – 7:20PM

TV: NBC

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX.



Records Before the Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0, 0-0 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (0-0, 0-0 Home)



This will be a huge test for the Cowboys to start the season. Last season, the Cowboys lost the first game of the season to Tampa by 2 points. Clock management issues cost the team in the last seconds of the game. Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady was exposed in the 4th quarter when Dallas defense applied pressure to their offensive line. In that game Tampa scored their first 14 points in the second quarter while Dallas scored 10 in the 3rd quarter and Tampa scored another 7. Look for both defenses to play physical and stingy in this one. Let’s take a closer look at Dallas and Tampa Bay on Sunday night football.



Dallas Defense is Better?

Dallas has a defense that has beefed up since last season. Dallas has a few young guns on defense. Carlos Watkins, Jabril Cox, Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs will be center stage on Sunday night. Last season Dallas had four players make Defensive Players of the Week and with the addition of Anthony Barr at linebacker, Dallas will be a lot better on that side of the ball.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last season the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished the season at 13-4 and won the NFC South. The world is picking Tampa to make it to the playoffs on the back of Tom Brady. He is one of the greatest players of all time. His 20 plus years in the NFL has allowed him to be the face of the league. The Buccaneers offense ranked in the top 10 last season. The Bucs have a solid defense as well. They were listed as the 7th ranked defense in the league last season, but that was then, and this is now. The Buccaneers offense will be the key for this game.



Dallas Cowboys

The test for the Cowboys will be in the passing game. Dallas is ready for the season but currently do not have an established number 1 receiver. Wide out CeeDee Lamb is listed as the number 1 but failed on occasion to hold on to the ball last season. He led the team in dropped passes. Keep an eye on tight ends Dalton Shultz, Tyler Biadasz and rookie Jake Ferguson. Dak Prescott will need to play his game with a mixture of throwing on the run and escaping a collapsing pocket. Establishing the run will be the key focus for the offense. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard will keep the Buccaneers defense honest!



Prediction

Dallas has a 36.8% chance of winning at home against Tampa Sunday night. To all of the critics, sports nuts and fanatics picking Tampa you will be disappointed Sunday night around 10:32 when the Cowboys win. The game will be closer than anyone thinks. I’m taking Dallas by 9!



Final Score

Cowboys – 26

Buccaneers – 17