Defenders comeback to beat Renegades 37-33

|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
T
|WAS 0
|15
|7
|15
|37
|ARL 11
|16
|3
|3
|33
Scoring Summary
|
Team
|
Qtr
|
Clock
|
Play
|
Score
|ARL
|1
|13:23
|L.Perez pass deep middle complete. Catch made by D.Burnett for 63 yards. TOUCHDOWN.
|0-6
|ARL
|1
|13:12
|TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Payton for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|0-8
|ARL
|1
|5:39
|L.Havrisik 39 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Ortiz, Holder-M.King.
|0-11
|DC
|2
|13:51
|J.Ta’amu pass deep right complete. Catch made by C.Powell for 37 yards. TOUCHDOWN.
|6-11
|DC
|2
|13:44
|TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Ta’amu steps back to pass. A.Harris intercepts the ball. Tackled by A.Smith at ARL 29. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. DEFENSIVE CONVERSION RECOVERY FAILS.
|6-11
|ARL
|2
|10:40
|K.Ballage rushed right tackle for 24 yards. TOUCHDOWN.
|6-17
|ARL
|2
|10:34
|TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez steps back to pass. Catch made by S.Cannella for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|6-19
|DC
|2
|5:39
|J.Ta’amu pass short left complete. Catch made by B.Sanders for 4 yards. TOUCHDOWN.
|12-19
|DC
|2
|5:36
|TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Ta’amu steps back to pass. Catch made by B.Moore-McKinney for yards. Tackled by T.Charlton at ARL 1. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|12-19
|ARL
|2
|1:22
|D.Smith rushed left guard for 2 yards. TOUCHDOWN.
|12-25
|ARL
|2
|1:19
|TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Payton for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|12-27
|DC
|2
|00:04
|M.McCrane 20 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-T.Barry, Holder-P.Brooks.
|15-27
|DC
|3
|11:51
|J.Ta’amu pass short left complete. Catch made by C.Rowland for 17 yards. TOUCHDOWN.
|21-27
|DC
|3
|11:44
|ONE-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Smith rushed up the middle to ARL End Zone for yards. ONE-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|22-27
|ARL
|3
|2:10
|L.Havrisik 42 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Ortiz, Holder-M.King.
|22-30
|ARL
|4
|12:35
|L.Havrisik 47 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Ortiz, Holder-M.King.
|22-33
|DC
|4
|7:11
|J.Ta’amu rushed up the middle for 2 yards. TOUCHDOWN.
|28-33
|DC
|4
|7:05
|TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Ta’amu steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Antonio for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|30-33
|DC
|4
|1:00
|D.Jackson rushed up the middle for 2 yards. TOUCHDOWN.
|36-33
|DC
|4
|00:57
|ONE-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Ta’amu rushed to ARL End Zone for yards. ONE-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|37-33