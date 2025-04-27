Defenders comeback to beat Renegades 37-33

L.Perez pass deep middle complete. Catch made by D.Burnett for 63 yards. TOUCHDOWN.

TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Payton for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

J.Ta’amu pass deep right complete. Catch made by C.Powell for 37 yards. TOUCHDOWN.

TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Ta’amu steps back to pass. A.Harris intercepts the ball. Tackled by A.Smith at ARL 29. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. DEFENSIVE CONVERSION RECOVERY FAILS.

K.Ballage rushed right tackle for 24 yards. TOUCHDOWN.

TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez steps back to pass. Catch made by S.Cannella for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

J.Ta’amu pass short left complete. Catch made by B.Sanders for 4 yards. TOUCHDOWN.

TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Ta’amu steps back to pass. Catch made by B.Moore-McKinney for yards. Tackled by T.Charlton at ARL 1. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.