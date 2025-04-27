News Ticker

Defenders comeback to beat Renegades 37-33

April 27, 2025 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Football, Galleries, Sports, USFL

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

WAS    0 15 7 15 37
ARL     11 16 3 3 33

Scoring Summary

Team
Qtr
Clock
Play
Score
ARL 1 13:23 L.Perez pass deep middle complete. Catch made by D.Burnett for 63 yards. TOUCHDOWN. 0-6
ARL 1 13:12 TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Payton for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. 0-8
ARL 1 5:39 L.Havrisik 39 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Ortiz, Holder-M.King. 0-11
DC 2 13:51 J.Ta’amu pass deep right complete. Catch made by C.Powell for 37 yards. TOUCHDOWN. 6-11
DC 2 13:44 TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Ta’amu steps back to pass. A.Harris intercepts the ball. Tackled by A.Smith at ARL 29. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. DEFENSIVE CONVERSION RECOVERY FAILS. 6-11
ARL 2 10:40 K.Ballage rushed right tackle for 24 yards. TOUCHDOWN. 6-17
ARL 2 10:34 TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez steps back to pass. Catch made by S.Cannella for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. 6-19
DC 2 5:39 J.Ta’amu pass short left complete. Catch made by B.Sanders for 4 yards. TOUCHDOWN. 12-19
DC 2 5:36 TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Ta’amu steps back to pass. Catch made by B.Moore-McKinney for yards. Tackled by T.Charlton at ARL 1. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. 12-19
ARL 2 1:22 D.Smith rushed left guard for 2 yards. TOUCHDOWN. 12-25
ARL 2 1:19 TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Payton for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. 12-27
DC 2 00:04 M.McCrane 20 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-T.Barry, Holder-P.Brooks. 15-27
DC 3 11:51 J.Ta’amu pass short left complete. Catch made by C.Rowland for 17 yards. TOUCHDOWN. 21-27
DC 3 11:44 ONE-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Smith rushed up the middle to ARL End Zone for yards. ONE-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. 22-27
ARL 3 2:10 L.Havrisik 42 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Ortiz, Holder-M.King. 22-30
ARL 4 12:35 L.Havrisik 47 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Ortiz, Holder-M.King. 22-33
DC 4 7:11 J.Ta’amu rushed up the middle for 2 yards. TOUCHDOWN. 28-33
DC 4 7:05 TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Ta’amu steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Antonio for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. 30-33
DC 4 1:00 D.Jackson rushed up the middle for 2 yards. TOUCHDOWN. 36-33
DC 4 00:57 ONE-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Ta’amu rushed to ARL End Zone for yards. ONE-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. 37-33

