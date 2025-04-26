Card Comments… Chip Myers

By Gregg Moeller

Chip Myers was a receiver who had a cup of coffee with the 49ers in 1967, then he played a year with Huntsville in the Continental Football league…but then the Bengals expansion gave him another chance at the “big leagues”, and he proved to be a dependable receiver for Virgil Carter and Ken Anderson.

But then he was traded to San Diego in 1977, and never made the team, or he retired, as he never played again. Nevertheless, Topps released a card for him, thinking he was going to play…

And they came out with this travesty.



You can tell that this was a home Bengals game, because Chip’s Bengal teammates are on the sidelines… but Chip’s Bengals uniform has been smeared with mustard and grape Day-Glo fingerpaint to the point where it had to be humiliating for both Chip and the Chargers, who must have seen this and thought, “Did anyone at Topps even know what our uniforms look like?” Or, was this an act of revenge? Did Chip insult Sy Berger? Did he knock up some Topps executive’s daughter?



This, in my opinion, is the worst Topps airbrush job ever because of the amount of work involved—it wasn’t the case of just a sloppy helmet, or a botched jersey… it was an entire uniform. A blindfolded Norman Rockwell on black tar heroin couldn’t have done as badly.

And for this to be Chip’s last card, it HAD to be painful to go out looking like Walt Disney threw up all over him. Even sadder is that Chip went on to be a very successful assistant coach who died young, at only fifty-three.