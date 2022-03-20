Dallas Mavericks: The Stretch Run Begins!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Dallas Mavericks are coming down the stretch with 11 games left in the season. In their last 10 games, Dallas is 7-3 and on a 2-game losing skid with back to back losses to Philadelphia by 10 and Charlotte by 21. Playing on the road hampered the team in their last to contest. Dallas is currently sitting second place in the Southwest Division and fifth place in the Western Division right behind the Memphis Grizzlies. Dallas could move up a spot over their next four home games if they can take care of business against Minnesota, Houston, Utah and LA Lakers. Dallas has shown that they can play with the best teams from both conferences. Guard Spencer Dinwiddie has proven himself playing tough minutes and defense whenever his number has been called. He has hit two game winners in back-to-back games against the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets. Look for him to get the ball at crunch time because he can create scoring opportunities off the dribble.



3/21 – 7:30 p.m. – Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Timberwolves center Karl Anthony-Towns is a match up headache for Dallas. In order for Dallas to get back in the win column they have to control him in on the blocks. Dallas will need to play solid defense from start to finish. Final Score: Timberwolves 100 – Mavericks 111!



3/23 – 7:30 p.m. – Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

The Mavericks will need this win at home against Houston. Houston is a young team that has played decent at times this season. The Mavericks can’t take this as an easy win. Houston is young and dangerous and now isn’t the time to play around with a wounded team. Final Score: Rockets 98 – Mavericks 116!



3/25 – 7:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

This is the rubber game between Dallas and Minnesota. Dallas has to prove that they a the dominant team in this series. Dallas has the edge over Minnesota by 9 games (all time). Look for Dallas to pull this one off on the road.

Final Score: Mavericks 99 – Timberwolves 81!



3/27 – 6:30 p.m. – Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: NBA TV

How good are the Mavericks? This game will tell the tale and prove to everyone that Dallas can compete against the best without mortgaging their future for the here and now. Dallas will have a chance to move up a game with a win at home against Utah. Final Score: Jazz 113 – Mavericks 110!