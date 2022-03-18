Americans beat Thunder 4-1 in ECHL battle

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night by a 4-1 score in Allen, in front of 2,926 Americans fans.

Jared Bethune scored two goals in the game, his sixth and seventh of the season. His first goal of the night was a highlight reel goal stealing the puck behind the Wichita net and beating Thunder goalie Jake Theut, for the eventual game winner for Allen.

“I tried to get the puck to the front of the net as quickly as I could,” said Jared Bethune. “It gave us the 2-0 lead at the time, and gave our line a lot of confidence. It was the first time the three of us played together.”

Phil Beaulieu and JC Campagna had the other goals for Allen. It was Campagna’s 10th goal of the season in just 13 games since returning to the Americans.

“It was a great team effort all around, said Captain Spencer Asuchak. “Great job by everyone, especially our younger guys and Peressini (Luke) in net. We need to keep building off this victory.”

Luke Peressini made the start and earned the win for the Americans, his sixth victory of the year. Peressini stopped 24 of 25 Wichita shots.

Courtesy Tommy Daniels, Allen Americans