Dallas Cowboys: Offseason Trades, Transactions and Needs

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



As far back as I can remember, I have always been a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. My love for “America’s Team” goes back to the days of the Dallas Police Department giving us Cowboys trading cards as a kid in my neighborhood. The only thing you had to do was waive down a cop and ask, “Do you have any Cowboys cards?” and they would give you one. Even in my Big Momma’s kitchen you would see a football schedule on a refrigerator magnet. Well, my friend those days are long gone. Here I sit at my Apple laptop sharing my thoughts about the team I love and giving you a breakdown of what’s to come for Dallas next season. I have great memories of the Cowboys teams, players as coaches of yester-years. Now, it’s time to get back to the top of the NFL and when some more Lombardi Trophies and here are the keys to do it!



Cowboys Free Agency Moves

Dallas hasn’t made any huge moves in free agency since 2012 when they signed cornerback Brandon Carr to a 5-year, 50 million deal. The Cowboys since then have become a revolving door team, typically signing guys that have only lasted 2-3 seasons on average and have been mediocre at best here. Dallas has lost a few players to free agency in recent departures. Wide receiver Cedric Wilson is now in Miami, DE Randy Gregory signed a huge contract with the Denver Broncos (after supposedly giving Dallas a verbal commitment to stay) and Amari Cooper landing in Cleveland this off-season. Dallas has signed a few players to one-year deals to keep them in fold: Safety Jayron Kearse, DE Carlos Watkins, LB Keanu Neal, LB Leighton Vander Esch, WR James Washington, DE Dante Fowler, Jr., P Bryan Anger, TE Jeremy Sprinkler and long snapper Jake McQuaide will replace long time long snapper L.P. Ladouceur. The players that Dallas gave long-term contracts to were: WR Michael Gallup (5-year, 62.5 million), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (3-year, 30 million), Safety Malik Hooker (2-year, 8 million) and DE Dorance Armstrong (2-year, 13 million),



Free Agency Needs

Dallas has needs in four pivotal areas that would booster an already solid team. They need help on the offensive line, with wide receivers, their secondary and special teams. When you think of Cowboys team of the past, the first thing comes to mind is the offensive line. Last season, Dallas was ranked #8 in penalties on offense. Dallas needs a veteran to come in a play at right tackle and guard. La’el Collins has been cut and Connor Williams has signed with Miami. Dallas also needs additional help at wide receiver due to the Amari Cooper trade with Cleveland that has left a hole at that position. Wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallop are good, but they need a number 1 receiver ready to carry this team. There is a slew of talented free agents at that position who could easily come in and make a huge impact for Dallas. The team also needs a proven safety that commands respect on the back end of the defense. Dallas needs to bring in a hitter to put fear in receivers that attempt to stretch the field. Dallas was ranked #4 in giving up plays of 30 yards or more to opposing teams. Special teams is huge. Dallas needs a kick returner that will help in gaining field position. Running back Tony Pollard has made a huge impact returning kicks and punts, but the Cowboys need him in the backfield on offense. Oh and don’t forget the team needs a kicker since “Greg the Leg” was released. Dallas will need to address these concerns in order to win the NFC East and make a run at the Super Bowl.