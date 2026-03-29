Dallas Mavericks: The March is Coming to an End

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Mavericks Season is Coming to an End

The Mavericks are sitting at 24-50 with 8 game left in the season. This has been one of the most difficult seasons to watch as a Mavericks fan. Dallas has been competitive in the league over the last 9 seasons and to watch how this team has fallen apart since the sale has been mind blowing. 2 home games and 1 road game heading into the Month of April with 5 games left after this week. The only way the Mavericks can turn things around is new ownership and a full organization clean out from the from office to the court. This will be a season to forget in Dallas and finishing the season on a winning streak will be huge for the team… but I’m not confident they will.



Key players and X-Factors

The Mavericks will need to concentrate on rebounding! The only way for the Mavericks to be competitive this week is tough play in the paint! Keep an eye on: Klay Thompson, Ryan Nembhard, Cooper Flagg and Naji Marshall. These guys will need to pull together and play some strong defense. Tough defense will help the Mavericks against Timberwolves, Bucks and Magic. The whole team will be to be on notice after this season. In other words playing for their position for next season.



Upcoming Games – All Times Central



Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks

Monday – March 30 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: KFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



This will be the final game of a four-game series between the two teams. Minnesota leads the series 3-0. Dallas will need to try and keep it close heading into the fourth quarter. Minnesota is 3-2 in their last 5 games while Dallas is 1-4 in the same span. Look for this game to be very competitive. ESPN has the Timberwolves with a 66.6% chance of winning the game and taking the series. I agree and I’m taking the Timberwolves by 10+



Final Score

Timberwolves – 128

Mavericks – 112



Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks

Tuesday – March 31 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA

Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI



This will be the second game of a three-game series between the two teams. Milwaukee leads the series 1-0 with the second game being postponed on 1/25. Dallas will need to take full advantage of the Bucks on their 3-game slide without Giannis Antekounmpo being shut down for the rest of the season. ESPN has both teams with a 50% chance of winning. It’s basically a coin toss for the Mavericks in Milwaukee. I’m taking Dallas by 4! Dallas can take a much-needed game on the road in this one.



Final Score

Mavericks – 123

Bucks – 119



Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks

Friday – April 3 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: KFAA/WFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



This will be the final game of a 2-game series between the two teams. The Magic lead the series 1-0. Dallas will have their hands full with this young Magic squad. Dallas will need to play big on the boards because of how well Orlando rebounds and gets the ball into transition for easy buckets. Transitional defense is a huge problem for Dallas. Keep an eye on the Mavericks bench. If the bench can score 35 points Dallas will have a chance. ESPN has the Magic with a 58.6% chance of winning at home for this final game between the teams. I’m taking Orlando by 7!



Final Score

Magic – 131

Mavericks – 124