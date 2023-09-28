By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Abilene Christian Wildcats vs North Texas Mean Green Preview

Saturday – September 30 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

DATCU Stadium – Denton, TX



Records Before the Game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-2)

North Texas Mean Green (1-2)



UNT is family to me and my children. My son Kendall attended North Texas and now my baby girls, Kennedy Rain and Brooklyn are students there. The campus is easy to access and I love being a helicopter parent. The Mean Green football team has the talent to get over the hump and get in a bowl game this season. While sitting at 1-2, the team can get to .500 with a win over ACU this weekend. Let’s take a look at this week’s matchup in Denton.



Why you should watch this game

This game should be a springboard for Mean Green to get a quality win and set the table to make a run this season. They only need 6 wins to become bowl eligible. Abilene Christian loves to pull off upset victories over D1 schools in any sport. Just ask the Texas Longhorns.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

There is a better game on the national networks or better yet, you’re getting ready for some Saturday night fun!



ACU Wildcats

Don’t let the small school vibe fool you. ACU is a talented team. Their wins this season are over Prairie View and North Colorado. If the Wildcats put up over 30 points this will be a close game. The Wildcats are led by quarterback Maverick McIvor. He has 847 passing yards with 5 touchdowns and 1 interception. The work horse for the offense is running back Jermiah Dobbins. He has 291 rushing yards and is averaging 5.6 yards a carry. Keep an eye on wide out Blayne Taylor. He is a tall receiver with soft hands who can flat out fly! He will be the x-factor for the Wildcat offense.



UNT Mean Green

Quarterback Chandler Rogers is pure dynamite! He can beat you with his arm and his legs. He has 524 passing yards with 5 touchdowns and 1 interception. He will need to break containment and move the sticks in order to open up running and passing lanes for the offense. The offense will need running back Ayo Adeyi to get his touches this week. He needs at least 15 carries in the first half. Wide out Ja’mori Maclin will need to play in the slot. No one can cover him when they’re playing off the line and in zone coverage. Maclin will be the x-factor for the offense.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mean Green with an 83.9% of winning at home this weekend. The Mean Green have the talent, but ACU won’t roll over for them too! I’m taking UNT by 9!



Final Score

Mean Green – 30

Wildcats – 21