California Golden Bears vs #9 SMU Mustangs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Mustangs being Disrespected!

The Mustangs have been playing lights out all season long. SMU has quality wins over ranked and unranked opponents all season long. Right now, SMU is ranked #9 in country just close enough to see if they can win out and win the ACC conference. Here’s the problem: If SMU doesn’t win the ACC I don’t they will have a chance to play for a national championship because I feel that the powers that be really don’t believe in SMU. SMU will need to make an example out of the Golden Bears this weekend and win the conference championship to get some respect around here! Last week all of the favorites listed in mock brackets lost except Texas and Georgia. Hey fellas! Give the Mustangs their shot!



A Look at the ACC

The ACC has been an overlooked conference with some pretty solid teams this season. #9 SMU is the bell cow in the conference followed by Clemson, Miami, Louisville and Georgia Tech. The California Bears are sitting in the 13th spot and would love nothing more than to hand the Mustangs its first conference loss this season. With a win in their final home game #9 SMU will set the table for the conference title game. The ACC conference has 9 teams that are bowl eligible this season. Not bad for a quiet conference with new teams this season.



Game Info

California Bears vs #9 SMU Mustangs

Saturday – November 30 – 2:30p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX



California Bears (6-5, 2-5 ACC)

The Golden Bears are a team that has a suspect defense and offense that struggles scoring points in the red zone. The Bears are led by sophomore quarterback Fernando Mendoza. He has 3004 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He’s more dangerous outside the pocket extending plays and throwing long passes down the field. He will be the x-factor for the Bears on offense. Players to watch: RB Jaivian Thomas, TE Jack Endries, LB Teddye Buchanan and DB Nohl Williams.



#13 SMU Mustangs (10-1, 7-0 ACC)

The Mustangs are sitting pretty if they believe they’ve accomplished all of their season goals. We all know this isn’t true. There’s more work to do. Right now, is not the time to scale back the play book. They will need to make a statement in their final game at home. Sure, their head coach got an extension and the team is moving into the right direction for the future. SMU will need to show the powers that be that they are for real as any other team in the country competing for the national title. Players to watch: QB Kevin Jennings, RB Brashard Smith, WR Roderick Daniels Jr, LB Kobe Wilson and S Isaiah Nwokobia.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 83% chance of winning at home and heading to ACC championship game. SMU should not take California lightly. Look for SMU to cover the spread and get this much needed win to prove to the country that they are for real. I’m taking the Mustangs by 14!



Final Score

Mustangs – 39

Bears – 25