Dallas Mavericks: Playoff Ready?

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Dallas is on the verge of landing in the playoffs play-in scenario or falling out of the playoffs this year. The hardest thing about watching the Mavericks this year is their lack of rebounding, inconsistent player rotations and at times, lackadaisical effort. Let’s take a look at the rebound problem that the Mavericks have struggled with all season. Dallas is giving up an average of 8 rebound opportunities on the boards per game that translates to 15 points to opposing teams. It allows struggling teams a glimpse of light heading into the 4th quarter of every game. Dallas has also dropped 19 games in the 4th quarter with an average lead of 13 points this season. The Mavericks take care of this. issue and their seeding would look a lot better for the playoffs. Player rotation is also a problem. If you know that Denver, Philadelphia, Miami and the Lakers are on the schedule, then PLAY YOUR BIG MAN! Dallas has JaVale McGee, Dwight Powell and Markieff Morris on the bench for a good portion of these games. The other big men are no where around the paint because they are outside shooting 3’s! Here’s where the effort comes into play. Dallas will get behind in games where they basically shoot themselves out of the game in the first half. Luka will get hurt because he basically gives up when they fall behind. In order to be a championship team, decision making will play a huge part of getting over the hump. Dallas will need to be solid heading down the stretch. The Mavericks are currently 36-36 with a loss on the road in Memphis last night. They will need to turn it around in order to get into the playoffs.



3/22 – 6:30 p.m. – Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: ESPN

Dallas has a chance of stopping the Warriors at home for their last match up of the season with the Warriors. The Warriors are 7-29 on the road and Dallas has a chance of stopping any momentum that the Warriors possess heading into the playoffs. In this 3-game series the current record between the two team is 1-1 this year. Keep an eye on Dallas playing tough on the defensive end on the floor. Warrior’s shooting guard Klay Thompson has been hot behind the arc for the past 7 games. I’m taking Dallas by 10! Final Score: Warriors 116 – Mavericks 126



3/24 – 7:30 p.m. – Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

This should be a cake walk for the Dallas Mavericks. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 89% chance of winning this at home while gaining confidence heading into the playoffs. Dallas will need to play a few bench players to allow those guys to get some playing time! I’m taking Dallas by 14! Final Score: Hornets 82 – Mavericks 92



3/26 – 12:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

This is the second time Dallas will play Charlotte in the same week. I would really like to see Coach Kidd use more of his bench players and allow the cold guys to find their footing in games. The big men with rebounding skills should get some burn during this contest. Keep an eye on the rebounding numbers in the 4th quarter. Final Score: Mavericks 126 – Hornets 110



3/27 – 6:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers – TV: NBATV

This one will be a battle for the Mavericks heading into the playoffs. Indiana has a big man that can play on the outside and in the paint. Indiana center Miles Turner will punish Christian Wood in the paint. Coach Kidd should play JaVale McGee. He matches up well against Turner. Keep in mind that McGee is a champion that has the pedigree to get this team over the hump but is often found sitting on the bench. “Hey Coach play that big man!” Final Score: Mavericks 112 – Pacers 122