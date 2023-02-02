Dallas Mavericks: Is February the Bounce Back Month?

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Dallas Mavericks are a team that’s searching for a way to win. Over their last 5 games, Dallas is 2-3 with losses to Utah, Washington and the Los Angeles Clippers. They have two decent wins over the Pistons and Suns. The Mavericks are struggling right now with getting the team on the same page. Two things that stand out to me and Mavs fans: First, rebounding! Dallas is giving away way too many rebounds down the stretch. Keep in mind that missing 5 rebounds equals to 11.3 points in the paint to opposing teams. The second thing with this team is 3-point shooting. Dallas has no post players that can play with their back to the basket. When you have a team with big men that shoot 3’s, 9 times out of 10 they can’t defend on the block. Let’s take a look at the next set of Mavericks game that I’d like to preview.



2/2 – 7:30 p.m. – New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

This should be an easy game for Dallas at home to start off the week. The win against Detroit was just a stepping stone for the Mavericks to position themselves to move up a spot in the West with 3 wins this week. Keep an eye on SG Spencer Dinwiddie, he matches up well on the defensive end against CJ McCollum. Dallas is 1-1 against the Pelicans this year. Final Score: Pelicans 100 – Mavericks 121



2/4 – 7:30 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors – TV: ABC

Dallas can go on the road and take one away from the Warriors at home on national TV. Golden State is 19-6 at home this season but has failed to dominate like they have in recent years. Dallas has a win over the Warriors this season. My x-factor for this game will be SG Tim Hardaway, Jr. When Luka plays on national TV it seems like he never passes the ball. I’m still taking Dallas by 9!

Final Score: Mavericks 125 – Warriors 116



2/6 – 8:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Dallas struggles when they play mirror teams. Utah is one of those teams. Utah loves shooting 3 pointers in a set or in transition. They struggle with playing tough defense around the basket and they give up easy second chance points on the defensive end just like the Mavericks. The key for a Mavericks win will be the play of the point guards. Utah’s Mike Conley and Dallas’ Luka Doncic. I’m a Mavericks fan but I’m taking Utah by 10! Final Score: Mavericks 110 – Jazz 120