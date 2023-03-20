Dallas Cowboys: Making Moves for the Upcoming Season

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Since the NFL started their “Open Season” for contract, trades and moves Dallas has usually sat on the sidelines and watched players get moved all over the place. The organization has rolled up their sleeves and gotten into the mix this year. Dallas has made some huge decisions and brought in some much-needed help to the team.



Offense

Dallas has waived Zeke Elliott after 7 years. He has been one of the best running backs since coming into the league, but after the last 2 seasons he’s been mediocre at best. He’s averaging 3.1 yards per game but in the last 2 seasons he’s been a consistent red zone threat from 5 yards and in. Cutting Zeke will save the team 10.9 million against the cap. Dallas has re-worked the contracts for Tyron Smith, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dak Prescott, Zack Martin and Michael Gallup. By doing this, the Cowboys will free up 45 million dollars to make more moves beefing up the team. Dallas has also brought back quarterback Cooper Rush for 2 more years.

Here’s the head scratcher for the offense. Tight end Dalton Schultz is a free agent and any team that picks him up will be a better team with him on the end of the line. He was one of the best tight ends in the league last season. He very seldom dropped passes and his run blocking was solid. Dallas has also lost wide out Noah Brown to the Houston Texans. He will most definitely shine in Houston. The best pick up for the Cowboys in the last 3 years is wide out Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans. He has big play appeal and doesn’t drop passes. He can and will be the Cowboys number 1 receiver moving forward. He is what this team needed… a legitimate threat on the outside. The Cowboys will need one more piece on the offensive line to get the pass protection and run blocking that they need to move the ball down the field. The key for the offense is interchangeable players that can move to different place on the line when someone goes down for extended periods during the season.

Defense

Dallas has signed cornerback Stefon Gilmore to play on the other side of Trevon Diggs. This was a shocking move because Dallas is a lot better on the corners now. Dallas has signed LB Leighton Vander Esch for another two years. Keep an eye on these two guys in the defensive secondary: Safety Donovan Wilson and cornerback C.J. Goodwin. They both will receive significant time on the field this year. I’m extremely happy with what I’ve seen so far, but Dallas can and will be a better team for it!