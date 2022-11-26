Dallas Mavericks: On the Move

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Over the past two weeks, Dallas went 2-2 with nice wins over Denver and the Clippers. Dallas dropped two games to Denver and Houston (which was a very winnable game). Dallas has to find a way to finish teams off and not allow mediocre teams to beat them on the glass and hustle points. If you look at the Mavericks team from front to back, the Mavericks could be 12-4 easily! Dallas is a far better team this season than last. Last season around this time, Dallas only had 5 loses. This week will be a very important week for Dallas at home and on the road. Let’s take a closer look at Dallas over their next 6 games.



11/26 – 4:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors – TV: Local

The Mavericks and the Raptors are mirror images of each other. Both teams struggle to put their opposition away in the 4th quarter of seemingly every game. The Raptors lost a close game to Atlanta by 2 in overtime recently. I believe Dallas can pull this one off on the road. Final Score: Mavericks 120 – Raptors 100!



11/27 – 7:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks – TV: NBA TV

This is the 2nd game of a back-to-back for Dallas on the road. Milwaukee is a very tough team and Giannis Antetokounmpo is a handful for any team. I would love to take the Mavericks in this one, but I’m not stupid! Dallas will live to fight another day! Final Score: Mavericks 100 – Bucks 120!



11/29 – 6:30 p.m. – Golden State Warriors vs New Dallas Mavericks – TV: TNT

Dallas has a chance to move up in the standings by beating the Warriors on the road. The Warriors are 8-10 (at the time of this article) and has been losing to everyone. They are a better team at home than on the road. Dallas might have a chance. Final Score: Warriors 94 – Mavericks 104!



12/1 – 6:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons – TV: NBA TV

This game is the prime example of how Dallas let teams off the hook. Detroit is not a good team, but they have a lot of talent that needs veteran leadership. There’s no way that the Mavericks should lose this game. Keep an eye on Tim Hardaway, Jr. He’s the x-factor for this game for the Mavericks! Final Score: Mavericks 106 – Pistons 91!



12/3 – 11:30 a.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks – TV: Local TV

Dallas will need to create turnovers in this one. The Knicks are young, and PF Julius Randle is leading the team in scoring. Former Dallas Maverick PG Jalen Bronson has been the spark plug for the Knicks this season. He will be the x-factor for his team. Final Score: Mavericks 102 – Knicks 86!