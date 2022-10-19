New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals

Thursday – October 20 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ



Records Before the Game

New Orleans Saints (2-4, 1-1 Away)

Arizona Cardinals (2-4, 0-3 Home)



Both teams are struggling! New Orleans is having a quarterback crisis while Arizona’s quarterback is looking as if he can’t hold it together. Both teams were playoff teams last season and now they are cellar dwellers in their respective divisions. Let’s take a look at this week’s Thursday Night Football game and keys to victory for both teams.



The NFC

The Saints are currently in 3rd place in the NFC South a game behind the Falcons and a game ahead of the Panthers. This game will help them make the jump from 3rd to 2nd if they win this one and the Falcons lose their next game. The Arizona Cardinals are desperate for a win at home. The Cardinals are 0-3 in their own place and could possibly fall to 0-4 at home without a win.



New Orleans Saints

The Saints have used three different quarterbacks this season and the starter to be determined on Wednesday afternoon. QB Jameis Winston has 858 passing yards with 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. QB Taysom Hill has played well, but Andy Dalton has been under center for the last 2 games. The key for the Saints will be finding a starting quarterback and sticking with one. The x-factor is running back Alvin Kamara. Keep an eye on him.



Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have struggled from the word “GO” this season. Good news Cardinal fans, wide out DeAndre Hopkins is back! He is a game changer who can score anytime he catches a pass in the open field. The Cardinals need to establish the run which would allow the passing game to open up. Quarterback Kyler Murray is leading the Cardinals in rushing with 233 yards and 2 touchdowns. The x-factor will be the defense and stopping the run.



Prediction

ESPN has Cardinals with a 62.6% chance of winning at home this week. The over/under is 44.5, so take the over in this one!



Final Score

Cardinals – 32

Saints – 24