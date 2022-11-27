Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday – November 27 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA.



Records Before the Game

Green Bay Packers (4-7, 1-4 Away)

Philadelphia Eagles (9-1, 4-1 Home)



The NFC East was once the weakest division in football. For years, the NFC East was the butt of all NFC jokes. Now, the NFC South is decimated, NFC North is just holding on and NFC West is decent at best. All of your favorite teams are below .500 and now the NFC East is getting some respect because the teams are smashing your favorite teams and players. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Sunday Night Football game in Philly.



Watching Green Bay Struggle?

My cousin Chris Walker and family lived in Dallas for years before moving to Green Bay, Wisconsin. It’s the hometown of his wife Angela. You can see them taking selfies and freezing in the stands of every home game. Last season, the Packers were beating every team coming into Green Bay looking for dethrone MVP Aaron Rodgers. Well, this year Green Bay looks as if the magic is gone. The team is 4-7 and is almost guaranteed to miss the playoffs. There’s a laundry list of problems with Green Bay and I love watching them struggle!



Green Bay Packers

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has struggled this year. Keep in mind this is your 2-time league MVP. His excuse for this horrible season is that he has no receivers to throw too. There’s no possible way that the picks Green Bay made at wide receiver are bums. The Packers have hit a wall and need to trust other parts of the offense, like the running game. They beat the Cowboys by running the ball with Aaron Jones. Jones has 778 yards on the ground with 2 touchdowns. He will be the x-factor for the Packers on the road.



Philadelphia Eagles

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is leading one of the best teams in football. He’s the gist of the Eagles teams: The defense is only giving up 18.3 points per game while giving up 324 total yards to opposing. The offense is scoring 26.3 points and the main reason is the young guy under center. Hurts has passed for 2407 yards with 15 touchdown and 3 interceptions. The defense will be key in this one. The Eagle’s defense is ranked #6 in the NFL this season.



Prediction

ESPN has the Eagles with a 73.4% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Packers to step up and win one on the road. Here’s the kicker, the Packers are 1-4 on the road. It’s my upset of the weekend.



Final Score

Packers – 31

Eagles – 26