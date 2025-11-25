Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



So… You’re Saying There’s a Chance!

The Cowboys are on a 2-game winning streak right now and the team is riding high. The Cowboys will be looking to beat the Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day. Every year the winner of the annual game in Dallas gets to enjoy some turkey legs during the post-game interview on the field. If you think that the Chiefs will be enjoying turkey legs on the Cowboys field, you are dead wrong. The Cowboys defense will get to Patrick Mahomes and stifle the Chiefs offense. You heard it here first!



Cowboys Defense

The Cowboys defense will need to apply pressure on Mahomes and shut down the Chiefs running backs: Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco. The Cowboys secondary will be tested but covering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Shutting him down will be job one. The x-factor for the Cowboys will be how aggressive the play calling will be for the team Thursday afternoon.



Game Info

Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys

Thursday – November 27 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Kansas City Chiefs (6-5, 1-4 Away)

The Chiefs are 3-2 in their last 5 games with wins over the Raiders, Commanders and Colts. In that span they also lost to Buffalo and Denver. In those loses they failed to score more than 21 points. The Chiefs are a dangerous team and are never out of the game even when they’re trailing in the 4th quarter. They have weapons all over the offense. Wideouts Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, Jalen Royal, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Xavier Worthy have been headaches for opposing defenses. Misdirection is the key for the Chiefs offense. Opposing teams have played in their nickel defense from start to finish. Keep an eye on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. He will be the key for the Chiefs offense especially in the red zone.



Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1, 3-1-1 Home)

The Cowboys offense can score on any team at any time. The key for the Cowboys will be running the ball. Give running back JaVonte Williams the ball. He has 896 (5th in rushing) rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns (tied for 6th in the league). The Cowboys defense stifled the Eagles offense by shutting them out the second half of last week’s game. The Cowboys defense will be on full display and stopping the Chiefs offense. Special teams will be the key for Dallas. Field positioning and place kicking will ultimately be how the Cowboys will win this game.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with 63.7% chance of winning on Thanksgiving and enjoying some postgame turkey on TV. I like the Chiefs but eating turkey in AT&T stadium will not be televised with the Chiefs celebrating. I’m stepping out on a limb and taking Dallas in an upset. The Cowboys defense will be hungry and ready to eat some turkey! I’m taking Dallas by 3! Our place kicker will get Dallas their 3rd win in a row!



Final Score

Cowboys – 27

Chiefs – 24