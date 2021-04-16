You Play Ball Like A Girl

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Dallas, Texas – The Dallas Wings have 3 of the top 12 picks in the upcoming WNBA draft. Last year the team finished in last place with an 8 – 14 record in the Western Conference. It was a bit hard watching a pretty good team drop winnable games to mediocre teams. Let’s face it the Wings just weren’t that good. Both home and away the team was 4-7. The offense averaged 83.4 points per game but gave up 87.0 points per game to opposition. In their last 10 games the Wings were 4-6.



The first pick in the draft was University of Texas standout Charli Collier. She was dominant in the Big 12 last year. Her talent in the post helped propel the Longhorns in conference play and reached the Elite Eight in this year’s Womens National Tournament. Dallas also had the second pick in the WNBA draft and they chose 19-year old Awak Kuier PF from Finland. Kuier has been playing professionally for two years and has tremendous upside. She has a great mid-range game and is one of the best rebounders playing abroad. The Wings have also taken shooting guard Chelsea Dungee from the University of Arkansas. Chelsa was first team SEC and team MVP last season. She is a threat from anywhere on the floor. Her court vision and ability to create her own shot will help the Wings turn it around this coming season.



Dallas will have the ability to compete with the likes of the Aces, Storm, Sparks, Lynx and Mercury for years to come. These three young female athletes coming into the fold will have the Wings becoming one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Look for them to make an immediate impact for this team this season. Last year was a bad year, but this year the City of Dallas and Wings fans are looking for a huge turn a round for the team.



Dallas Upcoming Games

Fri: 5/14 – Los Angeles Sparks

Sat: 5/22 – Seattle Storm

Tue: 5/24 – New York Liberty

Thur:5/27 – Atlanta Dream

Sat:5/29 – Phoenix Mercury