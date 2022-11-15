Dallas Mavericks: Just Above the Rim

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Dallas is 7-5 and looking down the barrel of an old Smith & Wesson double barrel shot gun of a schedule. I would say that the Mavericks should easily be 9-3 right now but they have let a couple of teams off the hook. Defense is key for a team that’s weak in the paint in the 3rd quarter of every game. “It’s hard playing catch up in the 4th quarter when everyone knows that you start slowly coming back from half time”, Tim Hardaway, Jr. shared after the loss to Portland at home. “We are a tough team that will need to complete the mission on the road and at home. Dallas has the Clippers, Houston, Denver (at home twice) Boston and Toronto coming up. Let’s take a closer look at the Mavericks next 6 games.



11/15 – 7:30 p.m. – Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Local

This should be an easy game for the Mavericks. The Clippers are struggling with Kawhi Leonard and John Wall out. They have a winning record but have failed to close out teams just like the Mavericks! Final Score: Clippers 100 – Mavericks 114!



11/16 – 7:30 p.m. – Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Local

This game should be a cake walk for Dallas at home. Sure, I’m going to take Dallas, but you just never know how Dallas will play in the 3rd quarter especially if they have the lead. Keep an eye on Jalen Green for Houston. He will be the x-factor. Final Score: Rockets 79 – Mavericks 116!



11/18 – 7:30 p.m. – Denver Nuggets vs New Dallas Mavericks – TV: Local

Dallas beat Denver earlier this season. Denver has been taking care of business in the Western Conference. Dallas will need to control the glass from start to finish in this one. I’m taking Denver by 6! Keep an eye on Dallas defense in the paint. Final Score: Nuggets 117 – Mavericks 94!



11/20 – 6:30 p.m. – Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Local

This will be the the second game for the Nuggets and Mavericks back-to back in Dallas. I predicted that the Mavericks would lose the first game on the 18th but will pull out a win in this one. The x-factor will be Guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Final Score: Nuggets 100 – Mavericks 109!



11/23 – 6:30 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics – TV: ESPN

Dallas will need to concentrate on playing solid defense against Boston on the road. This past week Dallas had 5 home games but fail to play a solid four quarters on the road after a long home stand. Luka will need to distribute the ball early and often. He will be the x-factor. Final Score: Mavericks 102 – Celtics 126!