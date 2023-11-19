Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys Vs Carolina Panthers

Sunday – November 19 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (6-3, 2-3 Away)

Carolina Panthers (1-5, 1-3 Home)



The Dallas Cowboys are a “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” squad that needs to put the pedal to metal for the rest of the season. Sure, Dallas has the key players to make a run in the division while putting themselves in the right position to take over the NFC. Here’s what disturbs me about this team: when Dallas is favored by more than 80%, they will lose to a team that can’t find the stadium let alone win a game. Dallas will need to start fast and control the clock this week. On any given Sunday a team can play spoiler to a good team that’s making a push to control their destiny. Let’s take a look at this week’s NFC match up in The Queen City of Charlotte.



Why you should watch this game

This will be a test to see if the Cowboys can kill a mosquito with an axe. That’s the mentality that the team should have for the rest of the season.



Dallas Cowboys

This game is on Dak Prescott’s shoulders. On the road this season he is 2-3 with 1,191 passing yards, 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. While those numbers look decent it’s the interceptions that has cost the team in the 4th quarter of every game they’ve lost. The interceptions have come at some of the most critical times of the game. Here’s the game plan, don’t force the ball and pick up the first down with your feet in short yardage downs. Players to watch: WR CeeDee Lamb, WR Michael Gallup and RB Tony Pollard. The x-factor will be the Cowboys offensive line. They will be the key this week. Protect Prescott and create running lanes for the running backs is their top priority. Execute these two things and the Cowboys will have their way with the Panthers.



Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are a young team that is missing a few key cogs that will make this team a threat for years to come. While sitting at 1-8 they are led by Bryce Young, a young talented quarterback with a winning pedigree and the skills to change the future of this organization. In their last 5 games, the Panthers are 1-5 with their only win coming against the Houston Texans. Players to watch: QB Bryce Young, RB Chuba Hubbard, WR Adam Thielen and LB Frankie Luvu. The x-factor for the Panthers will be the defensive line.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 84.3% chance of winning on the road this week and for good reason, the Panthers have an inexperienced qb going up against a very formidable Cowboys defense. I’m taking the Cowboys by 17 this week. The over/under is 42.5, so take the over it’s the safe bet.



Final Score

Cowboys – 31

Panthers – 14