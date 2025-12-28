Dallas Mavericks: Goodbye 2025

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Looking for Leadership

The Mavericks are currently sitting at 12-21, not even close to being .500 and just above the cellar in the Southwest Division. The Mavericks are a team that lacks leadership on the court to close out games. In the Mavericks last 5 games, Dallas is 1 and 4 dropping very winnable games to Philadelphia, New Orleans, Golden State and Sacramento. The week before Dallas won 3 games and had a rare (for this season) 2-game winning streak. The past week has shown how much injured point guard Kyrie Irving is missed. This week, Dallas has 3 games for the week, Portland on the road followed by Philadelphia and Houston for a 2-game home stand. Rebounding and solid defense will be the key for Dallas.



Key players and X-Factors

The Mavs need to find a player on their bench that is willing to sacrifice stats in order to get the job done on defense. Dallas can score baskets, but can they stop their man on the defensive side of the floor? Dallas is a struggling team right now. It will take a leader to be born in all of this turmoil to guide the team until Irving makes his return. Key injures have hampered Dallas this season. I’m not giving them an excuse. It is what it is right now in Big D!



Upcoming Games – All Times Central



Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers

Monday – December 29 – 9:30 p.m.

TV: NBC

Moda Center – Portland, OR



This will be the 2nd of the 3-game series versus Portland. Dallas won a close one in overtime by 5-points at home. This game will be huge for the Mavericks on the road. Portland has a diamond in the rough with forward Deni Avdija who is averaging 25.6 points per game. Dallas will need to control the blocks and get some easy buckets in transition. Dallas forward Cooper Flagg is getting better by the game. ESPN has the Trail Blazers with a 52% chance of winning at home Monday night. I’m taking Dallas by 9!



Final Score

Mavericks – 130

Trailblazers – 121



Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks

Tuesday – January 1 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: KFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



This will be the second and final game between these two teams. Philly leads the series 1-0 with a 7-point victory at home on 12/20. Dallas will need to force the 76ers big men to play some defense and not camp out near the paint. If Dallas can get to the free throw line, they can win this one. Keep an eye on the 76ers backcourt with Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. ESPN has the 76ers with a 56% chance of winning in Dallas. I’m taking Dallas by 10+ The 76ers has a losing record with Maxey, George and Embiid playing in the same game this season.



Final Score

Mavericks – 131

76ers – 121



Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks

Saturday – January 3 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: KFAA

American Airline Center – Dallas, TX



This will be the third game of four between the two teams this season. The series is tied 1-1 and this will be a swing game between the two teams. At the time of this article Houston is sitting in second place right behind the San Antonio Spurs. Players to watch: Houston: Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson. Dallas: Klay Thompson and Cooper Flagg. ESPN has the Rockets with a 71.7% chance of winning on the road and I’m taking Houston by 10+ They are the better team right now.



Final Score

Rockets – 134

Mavericks – 122