2025 Valero Alamo Bowl Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Alamo Bowl History

The Valero Alamo Bowl takes place in San Antonio, Texas each year. It’s a battle between the Big 12 and Pac-12 conferences. The game is played in the Alamodome. This Alamo Bowl has become one of the best bowl games over the years with several memorable games. The TCU Horned Frogs have played in this bowl twice and won both match ups. This is the first ever appearance for the USC Trojans.



Game Info

#16 USC Trojans vs TCU Horned Frogs

Tuesday – December 30 – 8:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Alamodome – San Antonio, TX



#16 USC Trojans (9-3)

The Trojans are one of the top college football programs in the country. The Trojans represent the Big 10 finishing the season with a 9-3 record and are ranked #16 in the country. The Trojans are led by junior quarterback Jayden Maiava. Maiava has passed for 3,431 yards with 23 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He can beat you with his arm and legs. On defense linebacker Desman Stephens II has 83 tackles with 12 of them for a loss. This game will come down to USC’s offense scoring points in the red zone. Players to watch: RB King Miller, S Bishop Fitzgerald and WR Ja’Kobi Lane (if he plays).



TCU Horned Frogs (8-4)

The Horned Frogs represent the Big 12 from this game. Keep in mind both coaches (Sonny Dykes and Lincoln Riley) have faced each other in the past. For the Horned Frogs this game will come down to how well Dykes makes in game decisions. TCU is led by Josh Hoover who has passed for 3,472 yards with 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Hoover though has decided to enter the transfer portal so the Horned Frogs will be without his services. What does that mean for the Frogs? That means that back up QB Ken Seals will be the man in the saddle. He has plenty of experience from his time with Vanderbilt as the starter for a few years. He will be the x-factor for TCU. If he can distribute the ball efficiently then this will be a ballgame. Players to watch: RB Jeremy Payne, WR Eric McAlister, LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr and S Bud Clark. TCU is better than what people think!



Prediction

ESPN has USC Trojans with a 69.8% chance of winning the Alamo Bowl. TCU will be looking to take the trophy back to Ft. Worth. This game will come down to how well the quarterbacks plays in crucial times behind the sticks. I’m stepping out on a limb and taking TCU in the upset. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes will show up for this game! TCU by 3!



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 27

#16 Trojans – 24