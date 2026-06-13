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Paige Bueckers scores 31 and the Wings beat the Mercury 85-70

June 12, 2026 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Paige Bueckers scored a season-high 31 points, Jessica Shepard added 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-70 at College Park Center on the campus of UTA.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
PHX
 20 16 16 18 70
DAL
 24 21 25 15 85

Team Stats
FG 25-64 37-71
Field Goal % 39 52
3PT 6-18 4-18
Three Point % 33 22
FT 14-18 7-8
Free Throw % 78 88
Rebounds 30 37
Offensive Rebounds 7 7
Defensive Rebounds 23 30
Assists 21 24
Steals 10 9
Blocks 1 4
Total Turnovers 16 18
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 23 10
Fast Break Points 13 15
Points in Paint 22 50
Fouls 15 17
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 0 22
Percent Led 0 96

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