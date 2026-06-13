Paige Bueckers scores 31 and the Wings beat the Mercury 85-70

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Paige Bueckers scored a season-high 31 points, Jessica Shepard added 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-70 at College Park Center on the campus of UTA.

Final 1 2 3 4 T PHX 20 16 16 18 70 DAL 24 21 25 15 85