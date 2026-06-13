Paige Bueckers scores 31 and the Wings beat the Mercury 85-70

Paige Bueckers scored a season-high 31 points, Jessica Shepard added 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-70 at College Park Center on the campus of UTA.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
PHX
|20
|16
|16
|18
|70
|
DAL
|24
|21
|25
|15
|85
|
Team Stats
|FG
|25-64
|37-71
|Field Goal %
|39
|52
|3PT
|6-18
|4-18
|Three Point %
|33
|22
|FT
|14-18
|7-8
|Free Throw %
|78
|88
|Rebounds
|30
|37
|Offensive Rebounds
|7
|7
|Defensive Rebounds
|23
|30
|Assists
|21
|24
|Steals
|10
|9
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Total Turnovers
|16
|18
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|23
|10
|Fast Break Points
|13
|15
|Points in Paint
|22
|50
|Fouls
|15
|17
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|22
|Percent Led
|0
|96