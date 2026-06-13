2026 NBA Finals: Game 5 Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game 4 Recap

I was sitting in my office having hot wings, onion rings and fries while watching the Spurs take the Knicks to the woodshed in MSG! I picked the Spurs to tie the series up and to head back to San Antonio with their heads held high. Well, the Knicks started to chip away at the 29-point halftime deficit and started the 4th quarter down by 15 points. San Antonio forgot how to get to the basket and force the Knicks to play defense. New York went on a run and took the lead in the closing minutes of the fourth and ultimately won the game on an OG Anunoby tip with 1.2 seconds in the game. Where were you when the Knicks came back from the 29-point deficit on June 10th? How did you feel about what can be considered either the greatest comeback or the greatest flop in NBA history? No lead or team is safe at this point. Let’s take a look at Game 5 in the Alamo City.



In-game adjustments

There will certainly be in-game adjustments based on how well the teams get to the free throw line. The team that establishes scoring in the paint will win this one. San Antonio should play their veterans more. You can see the immaturity in the Spurs at crucial times. Game 4 is a prime example of this. The Knicks are utilizing 8-9 players on the roster, so when the 4th quarter is close the stars still have something in the tank.



Injury Report

The only team with a player listed on the IR is Forward David Jones of the San Antonio Spurs who will miss the entire series with an ankle injury. Both teams are pretty healthy right now.



Players to Watch

New York Knicks: PG Jalen Brunson, C Karl Anthony-Towns, G Josh Hart, F OG Anunoby, G Mikal Bridges and G Jose Alvarado. San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama (leads the team in points and rebounds), G D’Aaron Fox, G Stephon Castle, G Dylan Harper, SF Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell.

Keep an eye on both head coaches as well. Nothing’s changed for my players to watch. All players listed are valuable pieces for their respective teams.

Game 5 Info

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs

Saturday – June 13th – 7:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, TX



Knicks Lead the Series (3-1)

The Knicks are in the driver’s seat. They came back from 29-points and the Spurs are thinking, “Can we put these dudes away?” The answer is blowing in the wind my friend! Here’s the thing, San Antonio must win Game 5 and get themselves back into the series. I think that they can do it, but do they think that it’s possible. “Somebody needs to call Pop!” This will come down to coaching adjustments and how well both teams rebound. ESPN has the Spurs with a 56.8% chance of winning at home. I’m taking San Antonio by 6! I’m taking the over on points, to me it’s the safest bet!



Final Score

Spurs – 123

Knicks – 117